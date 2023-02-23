A proposal to send judges to the bench by legislative appointment, rather than elections, died Thursday on a narrow 5-6 vote.

Senate Bill 372 by Sen. Daniel Emrich, R-Great Falls, was a constitutional amendment that would have been put to the voters in 2024.

Sen. Bob Brown, R-Thompson Falls, had signed onto the bill as a cosponsor, but said Thursday he could not support removing voters from the process.

Emrich, however, contended his bill would cut through the void in information Republicans have flagged as problematic in judicial elections. Candidates in those races are prohibited from talking about many issues typically front of mind for voters during election cycles, in case such matters were to come before the court after they are elected.

"The goal of this bill is not to remove the people from the process, the goal of this bill is to quite simply have the representatives of the people really dig in and find the best candidates for our judiciary," Emrich said during the hearing.

The GOP's supermajority has made several attempts this session to allow, or in some cases force, judicial candidates to brand themselves with a partisan affiliation under the claim it would give voters more information about the candidate.

At least three bills introduced so far this session would change the nonpartisan judicial races to partisan affairs. One of those proposals, Senate Bill 200, failed to pass out of the committee. Senate Bill 302, which would require candidates to declare partisanship, has yet to get a vote in the same committee. Another bill, House Bill 464 advanced out of the House Judiciary Committee, which would give candidates an option to declare a party affiliation.

House Bill 271 was carried by Rep. Paul Tuss, a Democrat from Havre.

"The big issues we debate here in this Capitol will always be more significant than how or where we're seated," Tuss said. "I believe the result of those deliberations will be significantly enhanced by having more collegiality between us, due to the lack of an artificial barrier — this aisle. This separates us by partisan affiliation."

After a failed amendment to instead seat lawmakers based on if they supported the Montana State University Bobcats or University of Montana Grizzlies, other lawmakers spoke in support of the bill, including Rep. John Fitzpatrick, an Anaconda Republican.

"Success in the legislative endeavor requires building bridges with people of widely diverging political philosophies, and that process begins with small conversations that ends up with working relationships. I think this bill deserves serious consideration by the body," Fitzpatrick said.

But Rep. Karri Seekins-Crowe, R-Billings, said she opposed the bill.

"We also have other considerations to take on and that's that we did get elected to do a job. I did not get elected to make friends. Now, I am very blessed because I do have friends on both sides of the aisle, at least I consider you my friend. But I would consider you to vote no on this because there (is) strategy in what we do and there's a purpose in what we do and that's to represent the people who elected us and put us here," Seekins-Crowe said.

House Bill 419

A bill that would require a bond to be posted should a temporary injunction be requested in a lawsuit impacting hunting, fishing or trapping seasons has passed the House.

House Bill 419 from Rep. Jedediah Hinkle, R-Belgrade, passed the House Thursday largely along party lines. The bill points to the “Harvest Heritage” clause in the Montana Constitution and states that filing a lawsuit that includes a request for a temporary restraining order or temporary injunction affecting hunting, fishing or trapping must include a minimum bond of estimated losses or $50,000, whichever is greater.

Citing a recent lawsuit in which a judge temporarily restricted some wolf hunting practices, Hinkle said the bill would allow hunters or outfitters to recoup potential losses should the temporary order be dissolved. The bill would not stop litigation, but could curb some requests for temporary halts that are later found to be unwarranted, he said.

Opponents to the bill have raised concerns that bonding could prove a barrier to equally accessing the justice system.

Senate Bill 350

A Senate committee tabled a bill this week that would expand nonresident family members that would qualify for reduced price hunting licenses.

The Senate Fish and Game Committee tabled Senate Bill 350 from Billings Republican Sen. Tom McGillvray. The bill would have allowed nonresidents who were born in Montana and who are the child, sibling or parent of a current resident to received reduced cost licenses.

Supporters of the bill said it would promote family and interest in hunting, but opponents raised concerns about increasing the number of nonresident licenses in the state.