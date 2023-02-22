A day after it cleared a second reading in the Senate by a one-vote margin, a bill that would prohibit physician aid in dying in Montana went down on a 24-26 tally.

The issue has been a murky one in the state since the 2009 Baxter v. State decision from the Montana Supreme Court, which found that physician aid in dying was not against the public policy established in state code that says consent of the victim is a defense to a criminal offense.

The court did not say, however, if physician aid in dying is protected under the state Constitution. That’s left things unclear for nearly 15 years as legislators in each session since they have tried and failed to bring bills on both sides of the issue, but mostly to outlaw the practice.

This session’s version was Senate Bill 210 from Sen. Carl Glimm, R-Kila. On Tuesday, eight Republicans joined all Democrats in opposition, but by Wednesday one Republican moved from a no to a yes and three others moved to no votes. The bill could still be revived with a blast motion, though the deadline for it to move from the Senate to the House is March 3.

A proposal to reduce the number of Supreme Court justices went down on a key vote on the Senate floor Wednesday.

Sen. Barry Usher, a Republican from rural Yellowstone and Musselshell counties, had said he brought the bill in the conservative interest of "government efficiencies."

The state constitution grants the Legislature the ability to increase the number of associate justices from four to six, and lawmakers did so in 1979.

Sen. Jen Gross, a Democrat from Billings, on Wednesday raised the history of that increase, which initially had a sunset provision. Lawmakers repeatedly reviewed that panel of six associate justices and a chief justice, Gross said, but repeatedly found caseloads were high enough to extend the sunset.

In 1995, on the effort of a Republican senator, the Legislature removed the sunset provision, finding citizens wanted more law and order, which came at a cost of higher caseloads, Gross recalled from the record from nearly 30 years ago.

Ten Republicans joined all Democrats in the Senate in voting against the bill. A subsequent motion to indefinitely postpone the bill.