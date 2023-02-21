The House Appropriations Committee on Monday tabled a proposal to put $72 million of the state's surplus into its school facilities trust fund, despite overwhelming bipartisan support on an earlier House vote.

House Bill 321, sponsored by Rep. Linda Reksten, R-Polson, would have also temporarily shifted the majority of new coal tax trust revenue to a new conservation district trust fund.

That fund would be capped at $100 million, and as proposed, was projected to fill up within several years. The measure won support from Gov. Greg Gianforte, as well as groups representing school boards and conservation districts in the state.

The committee vote saw hard-line Republican lawmakers team up with four Democrats to defeat the proposal, 14-9.

Committee Chairman Rep. Llew Jones, R-Conrad, didn't say Tuesday whether negotiations were ongoing to revive the bill, but suggested Democrats could vote in unison to pass it out of committee.

It previously drew unanimous support from the House Taxation Committee and earned an initial 83-17 vote on the House floor before it was re-referred to the budget committee.

The Senate gave preliminary approval Tuesday to a bill that would add some rules to how Montana would select delegates if a conventions of states is called to propose amendments to the U.S. Constitution.

Senate Bill 211 is sponsored by Sen. Tom McGillvray, R-Billings. It follows McGillvray's failed effort earlier in the session to pass a resolution calling for a "convention of states" under Article V of the Constitution. After initially passing 51-49, that resolution failed on a tie vote.

On Tuesday, McGillvray cast his latest proposal as one that should ease the concerns of some lawmakers who voted against the resolution. Several opponents to that measure had cited a lack of specifics when it comes to how delegates will be chosen for such a convention, if it happens.

Calling a convention of states requires the say-so of the legislatures of two-thirds of the states in country.

The Senate voted largely on party lines to pass the bill, with a 31-19 vote. One Democrat voted to support it, while four Republicans voted against it.

A bill introduced Tuesday in the House Judiciary Committee would amp up criminal penalties for therapists who abuse the power dynamic with their clients.

If passed, Rep. Amy Regier's House Bill 525 would subject psychotherapists who sexually abuse their clients to a specific felony charge, with a potential life sentence in prison. The bill would also require those therapists to register as a sex offender, so the conviction would be out in view for potential patients and employers.

Mercedes Oxford Kemp is a disabled veteran who testified in support of the bill Tuesday. Last year the Veterans Crisis Line connected her with a therapist for her suicidality.

In September, after a suicide attempt, her therapist sexually assaulted her. She reported the therapist to law enforcement and secured a conviction, albeit a misdemeanor.

"I needed help," she said. "… The licensing board was notified of this conviction. Despite this conviction, they still have a license to practice as a professional counselor."

Along with a placement in the sex offender registry, Regier's bill would require therapists convicted under this law to complete sex offender treatment, as is the case when sexual assault crime rises to a felony level.

"These changes in the law will allow other Montanans the opportunity to make informed decisions on which counselor they want to see and in what capacity," Oxford Kemp testified Tuesday.

The committee did not immediately vote on the bill.