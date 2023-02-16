On Monday a Senate committee unanimously tabled a bill that opponents said would have prevented students from being able to learn critical science concepts in public schools.

Sen. Daniel Emrich, R-Great Falls, brought the bill but also voted to table it earlier this week.

“The language of the bill I thought was simple. But as I have learned, the simpler a bill is the more fallout likely it has,” Emrich said.

Senate Bill 325 would have said the state Board of Public Education that sets curriculum standards could not use content standards that include a scientific topic that is not fact.

While Emrich said he didn’t think the bill would prohibit the teaching of scientific theories, which are the basis of explaining science, those who spoke against it said it would bar students from learning basics such as the theory of relativity because it does not meet the definition of a scientific fact as defined in the bill.

Sen. Andrea Olsen, D-Missoula, said she got about 100 messages from people opposing the bill and brought the motion to table.

A bill that would ban foreign adversaries from purchasing, leasing or renting critical infrastructure and agricultural production land passed out of a Senate committee on Thursday.

Senate Bill 203 is from Sen. Kenneth Bogner, R-Miles City. Bogner said his bill became even more critical after a Chinese spy balloon flew over Montana.

"A reported Chinese spy balloon operating in U.S. airspace, including over Billings, is yet another example of the seriousness of China's interest in operating asymmetrically within the borders of the United States. This is why my Senate Bill 203, to ban foreign adversaries from buying or leasing critical infrastructure and agricultural land in Montana, is so important for us to pass,” Bogner said in a press release Feb. 2.

In advocating for the bill in January, Bogner said that as “the great power competition with certain nations grows, we need to be doing our part as a state to protect our country.”

The list of adversaries is set by the U.S. Secretary of Commerce, he added, and includes China, North Korea, Russia and Iran.

An amendment to the bill Thursday put the onus on entities that purchase the land, not the sellers, and established clear penalties for purchases.

Sen. Mike Lang, who chairs the Agriculture, Livestock and Irrigation committee, said while he expected the bill to likely be challenged in court, it started a necessary process.

“I don’t think anyone wants foreign adversaries taking over our land and being involved in the U.S.,” Lang said.

The bill now moves to the full Senate for consideration.

A bill that would bar the state of Montana from contracting with companies deemed to discriminate against firearm ownership passed the House on Thursday behind a strong vote of Republicans.

House Bill 356 from Rep. Brandon Ler, R-Savage, would require large contractors to indicate on a form that the company does not have policies that “discriminates against a firearm entity or firearm trade association.” It cleared the chamber on a 67-31 vote.

Ler told the House on Wednesday during debate that the bill was about protecting Second Amendment rights and compelling companies to “be more honest and open about the policies that they hold.”

The bill saw resistance from several Democrats.

Rep. Ed Stafman of Bozeman questioned whether the bill would prohibit contracting with an owner who had sincerely held religious beliefs grounded in pacifism, and thus adopted firearm policies under the bill. Ler replied that the state could not contract with those businesses.

Others, including Rep. Tom France, D-Missoula, questioned why the Legislature would adopt such a policy on firearms when it recently passed a bill prohibiting environmental or social considerations in the Montana Board of Investment.

That sentiment was shared by Rep. John Fitzpatrick, R-Anaconda, who said during a caucus before the floor session, “The only thing the state of Montana should care about when it gets involved with a contractor is whether the party is capable of doing the job, if they can produce a quality product at a reasonable price.”