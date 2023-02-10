The Senate looks poised to pass a bill that would change the bipartisan makeup of interim legislative committees to be partisan.

Senate Bill 176 is from Sen. Keith Regier, R-Kalispell. In advocating to senators for his bill, Regier said the existing 50-50 split of interim committees “does not reflect the will of the votes.”

It passed a second reading on a 30-19 vote. It faces a final vote before moving to the House. A similar bill from Regier died last session.

Interim committees have been made up of an equal split of each party, but Regier argued that with Republicans holding a supermajority in each chamber, that setup gave Democrats an outsized role on the committees. The committees work during the time between sessions to develop draft legislation that generally faces a good path during the following session because of the time spent developing the policies. The committees also study issues assigned to them by the Legislature.

“That means some voters are not being represented at the same level as others,” Regier said. His bill would change interim committees to have three members from the majority party from each chamber and one from the minority from each chamber.

The bill would also limit committees to four partisan bill drafts and an unlimited number of bipartisan drafts, following an amendment in committee.

Committees with more than nine members would be appointed in a manner that reflects the composition of the Legislature. The Legislative Audit Committee and Legislative Council would remain equally divided, however the Environment Quality Council would be an 8-4 split favoring the majority and the Legislative Consumer Council would have three members of the majority party from each chamber and one minority member from each chamber

“If committee composition during a legislative session is weighted by election results, then interim committees should as well,” Regier said. “Democracy should not end at sine die.”

In opposition to the bill, Sen. Janet Ellis, D-Helena, called it a “gut punch.”

“I don’t believe Senate Bill 176 is fair to the people of Montana and that’s my concern,” Ellis said. “The people of Montana expect lawmakers, no matter what the party they’re elected from, to solve issues they are facing. Evenly divided interim committees make that goal much more achievable,” Ellis said.

The Senate gave initial approval to a bill that would block cities and towns in Montana from enacting bans on talking on a cellphone while driving, though it would still give them an option of banning texting while driving.

Senate Bill 206 is from Sen. Jeremy Trebas, a Great Falls Republican who saw a similar bill die in 2017.

In arguing for his bill, Trebas said the laws don't work.

However, a study published in the journal Epidemiology found that “comprehensive handheld bans were associated with fewer driver fatalities.”

“My goal in this and other bills is to question laws and ordinances with stated objectives that do not ultimately achieve their outcomes,” Trebas said. “My view is that we should use a light touch when invoking police power have failed to protect public safety in a noticeable way.”

Sen. Chris Pope, D-Bozeman, spoke against the bill, saying that communities showed up to testify against the bill, saying their communities have benefited from the local laws.

“It's not for us here in Helena (to) be telling local governments and their police powers across the Treasure State what is and what is not appropriate for how to keep their citizens safe,” Pope said.

The bill passed a second reading by a 27-23 margin and faces one more vote in the Senate before it would advance to the House.