After getting a second life in the Senate, a bill to remove new roles for the Legislature and Attorney General in the citizen-led ballot initiative process appears to be fully dead.

Senate Bill 153 was initially tabled in the Senate State Administration Committee before chairman Sen. Mike Cuffe, R-Eureka, opted to resurrect it so the full Senate could consider the measure.

The Montana Constitution gives citizens, after gathering enough signatures, the ability to put their own proposals on the ballot to become law.

Recent changes to that process give the Legislature and the Attorney General more say over those proposals. An interim committee must now hold a hearing and vote on the proposal, and the result of that vote gets added to petitions. The Attorney General can also put a warning label on citizen petitions if he deems the proposal bad for business.

"It gives Montanans the ability to understand what is going to be in one of these ballot initiatives," Sen. Jeffrey Welborn, R-Dillon, said in speaking against the bill.

Sen. Brad Molnar, the Laurel Republican sponsoring SB 153, countered that the new process empowers politicians and takes away from citizens' ability to discuss the issue on their own.

"That is not 'sunshine,'" he said. "Sunshine is the exact opposite … six months of people talking about an initiative at their coffeeshops, across the kitchen table, while they're working."

Molnar's bill failed 20-30. All Democrats and four Republicans voted in favor.

A bill allowing criminal prosecution for drone pilots that fly in closed airspace over active wildfires is nearing passage in the Montana Senate following an initial vote on Thursday.

Senate Bill 219 from Sen. Willis Curdy, D-Missoula, would designate flying a drone over a wildfire, which due to danger for other aircraft has caused officials to ground airplanes and helicopters attacking a fire, a misdemeanor with a fine of up to $1,500 and six months in jail. Charges could come in addition to civil penalties.

Pointing to incidents near Helena last year in which prosecutors said drone pilots could not be prosecuted, Curdy described precious minutes lost due to pull firefighting aircraft off the fires. Other activities obstructing firefighting, such as blocking access on roads or boating in waters closed are also captured in the law.

SB 219 passed the Senate Natural Resources Committee unanimously after an amendment from Republican Sen. Barry Usher. The amendment allows law enforcement to “use reasonable force” to disable a drone. That would include the authority to shoot a drone down.

Usher touted the amendment as addressing the urgency of the situation.

The bill saw its first resistance on the Senate floor Thursday.

Sen. Daniel Zolnikov, R-Billings, cautioned that those naïve of the law and without the intent of interfering with firefighting could be caught up, and that it will not stop the issue from occurring.

Sen. Daniel Emrich, R-Great Falls, took serious issue with the amendment as a safety concern. He pointed to basic firearm safety guidelines discouraging firing into the air, calling it “wholly irresponsible.”

Curdy said in response he had faith in law enforcement to make the correct judgement call.

The bill passed on an initial vote of 35-14 and faces a likely final vote on Friday.

A bill backed by state environmental regulators would exempt certain small subdivisions from full environmental review with the goal of expediting home construction.

Senate Bill 240, brought by Sen. Jason Small, R-Busby, would exempt from full review under the Montana Environmental Policy Act subdivisions of 14 or fewer residences, located at least 2 miles from “high-quality” water, that demonstrate access to water and have wastewater systems meeting “nonsignificance” criteria.

“This is about streamlining work while maintaining environmental protections,” Small told the Senate Natural Resources Committee.

Officials with the Montana Department of Environmental Quality testified in support of the bill. Director Chris Dorrington said the bill would allow directing the agency’s limited resources to subdivisions with more environmental concerns and that provisions of the bill prevent developers from using the exemption from attempting to “piecemeal” multiple small subdivisions together. Roughly 50 applications out of 1,300 per year would fall under the exemption, he said.

Under questioning, DEQ’s Rachel Clark told the committee the criteria in the bill, such as number of residences and distance from high quality water, were chosen as conservative numbers that remain well under pollution standards that would trigger more mitigation measures. High quality water is defines as any waterbody that flows for at least 90 days per year.

Opponents included Derf Johnson from the Montana Environmental Information Center, who cautioned against a “slow creep” of taking away environmental analysis. The bill also could sacrifice information that comes forward during analysis, such as the cumulative impacts of not just one, but multiple subdivisions discharging.

The committee did not take immediate action on the bill.

A bill allowing prosecution for public school employees found displaying or disseminating to minors material deemed “obscene” passed the House on Thursday following a long and passionate debate the previous day.

House Bill 234 from Rep. Bob Phalen, R-Lindsay, passed on a vote of 53-45 in favor of the bill. The majority of Republicans voted for the bill while all Democrats joined with a portion of Republicans in opposition.

Phalen framed the bill as one of fairness, bringing standards that apply to gas station employees to cover teachers and school librarians. A number of Republicans spoke over the next hour in support of the bill, saying it offered protection for children.

“This bill is not about banning books, it’s about banning obscenity and keeping people safe,” said Senate Pro Tempore Rhonda Knudsen.

Rep. Bill Mercer, R-Billings, spoke about his experience as a prosecutor on an obscenity case. A local prosecutor would still have discretion to determine if the material meets the legal definition of obscenity, he said.

Democrats and several Republicans spoke against the bill.

Rep. Zooey Zephyr, D-Missoula, said the bill comes at a time when literature important to the LTGBQ community is under attack.

Rep. Brad Barker, R-Roberts, said that while he supports protecting children, school officials and trustees have faced attacks in recent years.

“(SB 234) really opens up our schools, employees and trustees to an unreasonable amount of liability,” he said.