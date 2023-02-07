After narrowly going down on the House floor a day earlier, lawmakers revived a bill to implement screening programs for youth mental health and scheduled another debate for early next week.

Rep. Jonathan Karlen's House Bill 252 had died on a slim 49-51 vote Monday. On Tuesday, seven Republicans who had then voted against the bill voted in favor of a re-hearing on the proposal after Karlen, D-Missoula, said he had drummed up some additional information to mitigate some of the concerns against it.

"It's an important issue to all of us," Karlen testified.

After the hearing, Karlen said those concerns generally boiled down to a lack of results despite continuous funding. He said he'll use the coming days to work the projected $5 million of the program downward and clarify which gaps in mental health services for children the program would address in Montana, which Karlen said has 2.5 times the national rate of youth suicides.

"It's hard for me to believe that's the best we can do," he said.

In 2021, 41% of Montana high school students self-reported symptoms of depression, the highest rate ever registered in the state. A pilot project implemented a youth mental health screening program since the last session in three counties.

Rep. Paul Green, a Hardin Republican, spoke in favor of reconsidering the bill. He had supported the bill Monday, but on Tuesday testified he since found additional data online available through the state health department showing 80% of people who died by suicide had never encountered prevention services.

The House endorsed a bill Wednesday that will require all county election offices in Montana to continue counting ballots on Election Day, without cease, until all non-provisional votes cast by in-person and absentee voters have been counted.

House Bill 196 was amended by the State Administration Committee to ensure that election officials wouldn't have to keep working for seven consecutive 24-hour days. Lawmakers had questioned whether the original version of the bill would do that, given that provisional ballots cast in Montana aren't counted until the Monday following Election Day.

The bill is sponsored by Rep. Lyn Hellegaard, a Missoula Republican who has been vocal in questioning the validity of Missoula's election results. No evidence has emerged to substantiate allegations of voter fraud in Missoula or elsewhere in Montana.

"Recent history has shown us the longer the vote-counting takes, and the lack of public involvement and enforcement, the less confidence and increased suspicion the public has in election results," Hellegaard said.

The bill was supported by Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen. It received unified opposition from House Democrats, while most Republicans supported it. Democrats argued it was unnecessary and would lead to fatigue among election officials already being accused of malfeasance.

It still needs to pass a final vote in the House.

Rep. Jerry Schillinger, R-Circle, has been replaced on the Joint Select Committee on Election Security by Rep. Steven Galloway, R-Great Falls.

Schillinger said in an interview Tuesday that the select committee's afternoon schedule was conflicting with his work on the House Appropriations Committee, which also meets in the afternoons.

The select committee was formed at the beginning of the legislative session, following repeated attempts by some GOP lawmakers to establish one during the interim. Its meetings so far have mainly consisted of hearings with election officials and experts on voting systems.