A bill that would create a mental health school screening program and a fund to pay for it went down by a two-vote margin in the House on Monday.

House Bill 252 was from Rep. Jonathan Karlen, D-Missoula, and was defeated on a 49-51 vote.

It would have screened an estimated 40,000 middle and high school students in its first year and connected them with mental health professions, for a total cost of about $2.245 million. In later years the number of students screened and costs would roughly double.

The bill came out of the House Human Services Committee last week on a 18-3 vote. But on the House floor, opposition came from Rep. Jennifer Carlson, a Republican from Churchill who said while everyone cares deeply about youth suicide prevention efforts, the bill was originally tied to just one vendor. And even though that was changed on an amendment from Carlson, she still objected to saying it only required parental notification and not permission.

“That’s not a high-enough standard,” Carlson said.

Rep. Jane Gillette, R-Bozeman, said she objected to the funding. She argued that the House has already directed some revenues from the state’s recreational marijuana program to suicide prevention funding and that there’s already a statewide suicide prevention coordinator under the state health department.

In supporting his bill, Karlen said that more than 20,000 Montanans have been affected by youth suicide or suicide attempts.

“I know this program will save lives, because there are a lot of students that are slipping through the cracks right now,” Karlen said, adding that the state would not have a youth suicide rate of 2.5 times the national average if the state were identifying students at risk.

A bill that would have required public employees to sign a consent form every year to affirm their continued union membership was voted down in the House State Administration Committee on Monday.

House Bill 216 went down on a 17-1 vote, with its only support coming from Rep. Bob Phalen, R-Lindsay.

In explaining her vote against the bill, Rep. Courtenay Sprunger, R-Kalispell, said she heard from about 100 people in her district who wanted her to vote against the bill.

Rep. Greg Frazer, R-Deer Lodge, said he also heard a lot of opposition. Frazier raised concerns about if a boss was in conflict with their employee and used the reaffirmation process to intimate them.

Rep. Denise Baum, D-Billings, held up a pile of blue slips from constituents that committee members received in opposition to the bill.

And Rep. Gary Parry, R-Colstrip, said he was threatened with retaliation if he were to vote against the bill, though he did not say the source.

When the bill was heard in committee it saw about 20 opponents who said it would have established a burdensome process.

A bill to advance the Legislature's efforts to enact oversight over the judicial branch passed a key vote on the House floor Monday.

House Bill 326 would give appointment power of the Judicial Standards Commission's majority membership to the Legislature and the Attorney General's office, on a near party-line vote. The proposal cleared a second reading 67-33; Republican Rep. Bill Mercer, the former U.S. District Attorney for Montana, joined the opposition.

Republicans have seen many priority bills from the 2021 session either struck down or stalled in the courts in the last two years. Leading into those legal fights, Republicans in the 2021 Legislature began prying open the judicial branch citing claims of judicial bias. During that escalation, Republicans turned some attention toward the Judicial Standards Commission, which oversees complaints against judges.

The vast majority of the complaints heard by the commission are dismissed.

"Right now we have judges judging judges," Rep. Kerri Seekins-Crowe, the Billings Republican sponsoring the bill, testified Monday. "It is very important that we implement a body that the people of Montana have faith in and they know that if they do have complaints, that are valid complaints, that there is a valid investigation and those complaints are heard."

Those who have opposed tinkering with the commission have pointed out that the vast majority of complaints are issues with a ruling that ought to be handled in appeals courts. Currently, the three members of the five-member commission in question are appointed by the courts, the nonpartisan branch. The Legislature and the Attorney General's Office are both held by Republicans.

Democrats have fought the GOP's efforts to reshape judicial oversight since last session. Laurie Bishop, D-Livingston, said on the House floor that the nonpartisan nature of the commission's makeup is important to maintain the courts.

"Once we go into a design where the only people who have a say have a partisan affiliation, we stand to find ourselves in a place of really tipping the scales and losing the separation of powers we have," she said. "It starts to begin, from the perspective of those looking from the outside in, like a power grab."

The House on Monday gave strong initial approval to House Bill 302 from Rep. Alice Buckley, D-Bozeman, that would allow doctors to prescribe up to a 12-month supply of birth control to women covered by private insurance.

“(This is) really important if you’re thinking about giving women adequate coverage and there’s no gaps in supply,” Buckley said, adding that it’s vital for women in rural areas with less access to pharmacies and other health care, as well as those who don’t have the time to repeatedly refill prescriptions.

Under current law doctors can prescribe a supply ranging from 60-90 days.

The bill passed a second reading 75-25 and faces a final vote before moving to the Senate.