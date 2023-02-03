A proposal to limit cities’ attempts to deviate from state landlord laws passed a key vote in the House of Representatives Thursday.

House Bill 283, carried by Rep. Steve Galloway, a Republican landlord from Great Falls, passed its second reading on a 65-35 vote.

The proposal would prohibit local governments from enacting ordinances that conflict with or are more restrictive to a party than the rules set out in the Montana Landlord Tenant Act. Galloway testified Friday that cities have been taken to court and lost over their local ordinances, although he didn’t specify the municipality.

Galloway said he has been a landlord for 47 years.

Rep. Tom France, D-Missoula, said the bill would stifle cities’ ability to respond to their local needs as places like Missoula and Bozeman struggle with housing and rental vacancies.

HB 283 narrowly passed out of committee on a 10-9 vote. The bill passed mostly on party lines on Friday, with a handful of Republicans voting in opposition.

The bill will receive a third vote, which gets no debate and is typically a formality, early next week.

A proposal to create an additional penalty for drug dealers passed second reading on the House floor Friday, hurdling some bipartisan concerns in the process.

House Bill 301 is carried by Democratic Rep. Denise Baum, a freshman lawmaker and Billings police detective. The bill would give prosecutors the option of seeking an additional 2 to 10 years in prison for someone convicted of criminal distribution of dangerous drugs, or possession of drugs with intent to distribute, who also was in possession of a firearm, destructive device or dangerous weapon in the commission of the distribution scheme.

Billings has been something of a hot spot for violent crime in recent years. The city saw 43 shootings and 26 reports of people brandishing firearms, according to the Billings Police Department.

“This bill targets armed drug dealers who are distributing their poison in our communities and engaging in gun violence as a means to settle disputes and protect their drug assets,” Baum testified.

Rep. Jed Hinkle, R-Belgrade, was among the Republicans who testified against the bill, saying the bill focused on weapons, but not the root cause of drugs.

“If we want to stop drug dealers or even people who possess drugs from having weapons on them, let’s stop the drug dealing in the first place,” he said. “Then we cover both issues.”

Rep. Jennifer Carlson, R-Manhattan, however, pushed back.

“This bill is to protect law enforcement,” she said.

The bill squeezed out of committee on a 10-9 vote. Rep. Braxton Mitchell, R-Columbia Falls, was absent from that hearing but voted “aye” by proxy. On Friday he said that vote was made in error and he did not support HB 301. Had that vote taken place in committee, it would have failed to reach the House floor.

The bill passed easily on the House floor Friday with a 70-30 vote. Ten Democrats and 20 Republicans voted against the measure, which will likely see a third vote Monday.