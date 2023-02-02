Along a party-line vote with Republican support and Democratic opposition, the House Judiciary Committee on Thursday advanced legislation from Rep. Amy Regier, R-Kalispell, that would allow health care professionals to not provide care they morally disagree with.

During a hearing earlier in the week, supporters of the bill said it would protect the rights of doctors, nurses and others in the health care field and argued it was not discriminatory because it was procedure-based, not person-focused. But opponents said it would put the lives of Montanans at risk and discriminate since some procedures are inseparable from the person who gets them.

Those arguments continued Thursday as lawmakers voted on the bill.

Rep. Zooey Zephyr, D-Missoula and the first openly trans women to serve in the Legislature, told the committee that if the bill was not discriminatory and based only on procedures, it would require providers who object to providing gender-affirming or hormone care to not give that treatment to both their trans patients and cisgender patients who seek that type of care for things like early puberty or menopause.

“This would catch a wide array of people,” Zephyr said. “ … If (an objection was about) providing hormones to people, they would have to have that objection in its entirety, which would catch people who have had hysterectomies, it would catch people who are post-menopause.”

While Rep. Neil Duram, R-Eureka, said he initially had concerns about emergency services but felt the bill would ensure they’re provided when needed, Rep. Tom France, D-Missoula, said the provisions in the bill would only extend to an institution and not an individual provider.

France said he would have concerns if a person showed up at an emergency department and a provider refused to give them care but the institution was still obligated to.

Rep. SJ Howell, D-Missoula, said that could tie the hands of heath care organizations, especially smaller ones who could be hamstrung in providing care but not able to terminate an employee who isn’t doing certain types of care the organization provides.

Howell also said they had concerns that insurance companies were also given the ability under the bill to not cover treatments the companies disagree with.

“I feel like we have fought so hard to not be throwing our money away in regards to health insurance and this feels like a big step backward,” Howell said.

Howell is a the first openly nonbinary lawmaker and also raised concerns about discrimination.

“Obviously I have concerns about discrimination against LGBT folks,” Howell said. “I’ve experienced that in the doctor’s office and it’s not great. Can you work around it? Sure. Should you have to? No.”

After the 13-6 vote, the bill moves onto the House for full debate.

On another party-line vote, the House Judiciary Committee advanced a bill Thursday that would give the Speaker of the House and attorney general the power to appoint the people who fill the two district court judge positions on the state’s Judicial Standards Commission.

It's carried by Rep. Kerri Seekins-Crowe, a Billings Republican.

Rep. Jedediah Hinkle, R-Belgrade, said before the vote that he felt the commission “has really, really bad optics right now.” That’s because, he said, the two judges are elected by other judges and the Supreme Court appoints another member, something he equated to the “fox guarding the hen house.”

The commission handles complaints against judicial officers. It has five members: two judges currently elected by district court judges; one attorney appointed by the Supreme Court; and two citizens who are not judges or attorneys and appointed by the governor.

But Rep. SJ Howell, D-Missoula, said that the Legislature’s own ethics and rules panels have the same setup of being appointed by the body they adjudicate. And Rep. Tom France, D-Missoula, pointed out the governor also has appointments to the commission.

Over the interim between the last two sessions, a select committee formed by GOP lawmakers dove into issues they identified with the judiciary, including concerns about the commission.

The bill now moves to the full House.

A bill to mandate hunters and bowhunters complete an in-person field day as part of hunter education saw resounding support in the House on Thursday.

House Bill 243 from Rep. Marilyn Marler, D-Missoula, would come with a roughly $800,000 annual budget increase to fund eight new hunter education coordinators. The positions are necessary to implement the bill as Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks saw its force of 800 volunteer instructors drop by nearly half when the pandemic pushed hunter ed online.

“Hunter education has traditionally for all these many decades relied on an extensive network of volunteer instructors,” Mariler told the House. “The volunteer network shrank during the big shift to online instruction and hasn’t totally rebuilt back and the department intends to invest some paid staff time to rebuild that network and reinvigorate the hunter ed program to be honest.”

The cost came as a hurdle to Rep. Rhonda Knudsen, R-Culbertson, who questioned whether present FWP staff could implement the requirements.

But other Republicans spoke in favor of the bill as an important part of hunter education, whether to hone and test safety skills or to bring a return to normalcy and human interaction post-COVID.

HB 243 passed an initial vote of 90-9. Because of the fiscal impact it will be heard in House Appropriations next week before a final vote in the House.

Montana appears unlikely to call for a convention of states to amend the U.S. Constitution — this session at least.

In a tie vote Wednesday, the Montana Senate voted down a resolution to do so, a day after voting 26-24 to pass it. Of the two Democrats who initially crossed the aisle to vote for the resolution, one switched her vote in the final tally.

The controversial proposal has split Republicans, who largely agree on the general framework: call together all 50 states to propose constitutional amendments to balance the federal budget, enact term limits in Congress and tighten up federal jurisdiction.

But GOP lawmakers are split on how the convention would play out. Proponents say it would be narrowly tailored, while detractors warn of a "runaway convention" to fully rewrite the constitution, or that Congress would run the show.

It's the first time the resolution has advanced to a final Senate vote. In 2021 an identical resolution failed 24-26 on a preliminary vote.