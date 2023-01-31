Legislative digest for Day 23

An effort to call a national convention to propose amendments to the U.S. Constitution took a step forward Tuesday, with a resolution to do so narrowly clearing an initial vote in the Senate.

The proposal, often referred to the "Convention of States," would require similar resolutions to pass the legislatures of two-thirds of the states, or 34. Montana would be the 20th state to do so if it passes both chambers.

On a 26-24 vote, most Senate Republicans and a pair of Democrats voted to move the proposal forward. Democrats largely opposed it, but the issue has also divided the GOP, as evidence by over an hour of debate it prompted on that side of the aisle.

The resolution calls for a convention limited to three subject areas: term limits for Congress; a balanced federal budget and limiting the federal government’s jurisdiction.

The potential for reining in federal spending and overreach found a receptive audience in the GOP-dominated chamber.

“We watch the news and we just wonder and say to each other, ‘How long can this insanity last until we become like Venezuela?’” said Sen. Butch Gillespie, R-Ethridge. “... I guess I’d rather be on the side of not just sitting there and criticizing, but trying to do something.”

Others, however, have maintained that the framework for how a convention of all 50 states is too untested, and there are too many unknowns, like who would be eligible to be a delegate or how many delegates each state would get.

McGillvray’s bill must also pass a final Senate vote before it can move to the House. An identical resolution he sponsored in 2021 narrowly failed in the Senate, 24-26.

Unlike last session, McGillvray picked up two Democratic votes this time around, including Sen. Ryan Lynch, D-Butte. Unlike GOP proponents of the measure, he said he believes the convention could be expanded to deal with other issues like Citizens United, the U.S. Supreme Court decision that led to unlimited corporate spending in elections.

But in an interview after the floor session, he said he didn’t think it would actually come to that.

“I think we’ll eventually get to the point that we put enough pressure on Congress that they’ll self-correct,” Lynch said.

He added that he plans to maintain his position on the final vote, likely to be held Wednesday.

The House on Wednesday endorsed bill to ensure that ballot-counting machines are free of external communication devices like modems.

House Bill 173, sponsored by Rep. David Bedey, R-Hamilton, would also criminalize tampering with the machines, known as "tabulators." All but a handful of small counties in Montana use them to count ballots.

"Free and fair elections are a cornerstone of our constitutional republic, thus election security is essential if we are to maintain public confidence in the election process," Bedey said.

Democrats were split on the bill, with some noting that there is no history of compromised tabulator security in Montana. Others supported it as a way to push back against unsubtantiated claims of election fraud.

"If there's a problem, it's that baseless accusations of fraud or abuse have undermined public confidence," Rep. Ed Stafman, D-Bozeman, said.

Only one Republican, Rep. Bob Phalen of Lindsay, voted against the measure. Phalen serves as vice chair of the House State Administration Committee, where the bill was initially heard. He suggested there is no way to know if communication devices are embedded in the machines. But in committee, expert witnesses testified that's the point of the post-election audit, to ensure via hand-counts that the machine totals are correct. Montana also requires that machines used to count ballots be unable to connect to the internet.

The bill passed 75-24 and still faces a final vote in the House before it can move to the Senate.

A bill repealing criminal exemptions for teachers and schools found displaying or disseminating to minors material deemed “obscene” advanced from committee on Tuesday.

House Bill 234 from Rep. Bob Phalen, R-Lindsay, had sought to include libraries, museums and their employees in the repeal, but saw an amendment to remove them and narrow the focus to schools and employees. Phalen and supporters touted the bill as protecting children from accessing material inappropriate for their age and that a double standard exists between private and public institutions.

But opponents have pushed back on the bill as censorship and an attempt to remove materials that while some might find offensive, do not meet the definition of “obscenity” in state law.

The House Judiciary Committee split on HB 234 on party lines with Republicans in support.

“When I send my kids to school I want them to be safe from things like obscenity and pornography,” said Rep. Jennifer Carlson, R-Manhattan.

Democrats challenged the bill as removing local control and processes used by school boards to remove objectionable material, and that obscenity is a slippery slope to banning books.

Rep. Zooey Zephyr, D-Missoula, argued that the bill comes at a time when literature championed by the LGBTQ community has been targeted, and classic literature that may include scenes depicting sex could be caught up.

The amended bill passed committee along party lines 12-7 where it now advances to the full House.

A bill to tighten down regulations of private residential therapeutic boarding homes for children with behavioral issues passed a key vote on the House floor Tuesday.

House Bill 218 by Rep. Laura Smith, D-Helena, would require programs to facilitate confidential communication with parents, a response to former students who said they would have reported abuse and neglect at a program had staff not monitored their calls. The bill would also require programs to report any use of seclusion and restraints, including chemical restraints and dial up the frequency of state inspections of the facilities.

The bill, which passed unanimously out of committee last week, builds on efforts by the 2019 Legislature that overhauled the entire regulatory oversight of the industry. That bill was ultimately watered down in the waning days of the session. Rep. Denley Loge, R-St. Regis, had contributed to that effort and carried a bill of his own that outlawed sexual contact between staff and students.

“We took the fox from watching the henhouse,” Loge said. “But the policies and procedures were not quite written adequately. I think this fills in those gaps and to protect those young folks we need to pass this bill.”

The bill passed its second reading Tuesday by a 95-4 margin. It must pass a third reading, typically a formality, before moving on to the Senate.