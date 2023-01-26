Legislative digest for Day 19

The vehicle for the Legislature to recommend changes to new House and Senate district maps proposed by Montana's redistricting commission moved closer to passage Thursday.

Over Democratic opposition, Republicans on the House State Administration Committee voted to send SJ 8 to the House floor. The vote was 12-6.

As it now stands, the resolution contains two parts: One with bipartisan recommendations requested by Republican lawmakers and agreed to by Democrats; and another section listing GOP complaints with the independent Districting and Apportionment Commission's process for drawing the maps.

Rep. Ed Stafman, D-Bozeman, attempted to segregate the bipartisan recommendations out of the rest of the resolution for a separate vote, but that proposal also failed on party lines.

The resolution cleared the Senate earlier this week on a party-line vote. It needs a final pair of House votes before the Feb. 5 deadline for the Legislature to issue its recommendations to the commission.

It's nonbinding, but the commission's nonpartisan chair has said she will look more favorably on recommendations that win bipartisan support from the Legislature. Once finalized, the maps will go into place for the 2024 elections.

A proposal to unwind a law inserting the Legislature into the citizen ballot initiative process was voted down in a party-line committee vote Wednesday.

The bill by Sen. Brad Molnar, R-Laurel, would have removed language added in the 2021 session that requires that a legislative interim committee review proposed ballot initiatives before citizens can begin collecting signatures to get them placed on the ballot. It would have also repealed new layers of review the Attorney General gained from the 2021 law.

Republicans on the Senate State Administration Committee voted against sending SB 153 to the Senate floor, and the panel subsequently tabled the bill.

On another party-line vote, a proposal to ban grants and other third-party funding for local election offices now moves to the full Senate for consideration.

Republicans have been skeptical of large grants provided to election offices during the 2020 general election by the Center for Tech and Civic Life, which has connections to liberal or Democrat-aligned groups. The grants helped pay for things like security cameras, voting equipment and informational advertising to help voters navigate new pandemic-related election processes.

Democrats and Native American tribes opposed SB 117, arguing it would take away a tool for rural election offices that already struggle to reach voters living on Indian reservations.

It passed the committee 7-3 on Wednesday, with Republicans in favor and Democrats opposed.

A bipartisan vote in the House State Administration Committee Thursday moved a bill to strengthen security measures for ballot tabulators.

The committee first voted to tweak the language in the bill to address concerns about its ban on unauthorized devices, such as modems. The change was intended to address the fact that local election officials use special flash drives to copy the tabulated results before transmitting them to the Secretary of State.

The changes also allow for third-party inspections of machines by local governments. The Secretary of State must approve companies able to perform those inspections.

The bill advanced from committee on a 14-4 vote.