Legislative digest for Day 18

The state Senate on Wednesday voted on second reading to advance a bill that would say in state law that the Montana Constitution's right to privacy does not include guaranteeing access to an abortion.

Abortion up until the point of viability of a fetus is legal in Montana, as clarified by the state Supreme Court's Armstrong decision nearly a quarter century ago that found the Montana Constitution's right to privacy included access to abortions. When the federal protections for abortion fell last summer when the U.S. Supreme Court reversed the Roe v. Wade decision with its Dobbs order, Armstrong is what ensured continued access in Montana. That's made reversing the ruling a key target for those opposed to abortion.

The bill is from Kalispell Republican Sen. Keith Regier, who said that he felt the court did not properly interpret the meaning of the word "individual" before the word privacy in the Constitution and said that advances in science "makes it clear that abortion is not an individual act."

"It involves different DNA, it involves another set of fingerprints, it involves another individual," Regier said on the Senate floor.

Regier's bill is not a constitutional referendum that would ask voters to change the state Constitution. It also would not change access to abortion, but would aim to get at the Armstrong roadblock through state law.

Six Republicans joined all Democrats in opposing the bill. That included Sen. Wendy McKamey, R-Great Falls, who said while her voting record showed she was "personally adamantly pro-life," she felt that the bill would be unconstitutional if enacted. In a committee hearing earlier this month, opponents said while it was the Legislature's job to create law, the bill would overstep into the judiciary's role of interpreting laws and the Constitution when they're called into question.

Sen. John Fuller, a Whitefish Republican, cited the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution in supporting the bill, saying "depriving a person of their life without an adjudication" is a violation of that amendment.

But Sen. Shannon O'Brien, a Democrat from Missoula, reiterated the argument that the bill is "blatantly unconstitutional and will be litigated," adding she felt it was a waste of taxpayer money.

After Wednesday's 28-21 vote on a second reading, the bill faces one more vote before moving to the House.

A proposal to allow counties to mirror the state's post-election audit process for local elections is headed to the Senate after easily clearing the House Wednesday.

It's one of two measures that came out of an informal, bipartisan working group that met during the interim to discuss election misinformation and craft proposals to boost election security in Montana.

The state currently mandates that counties that use vote-counting machines must hand-count a random selection of precincts and races after the election to check the tabulator-reported totals. Currently that process only occurs after general elections, but HB172 would allow counties to decide whether they also want to audit the results of local elections.

It cleared the House with broad bipartisan support, 81-19.

A bill that was heavily amended in committee and would require warrants if a child is removed from their home in some instances by child protective services passed an initial vote in the House on a 100-0 vote on Wednesday.

The bill came out of nearly two years worth of work done by lawmakers and others involved in child protection services during the interim between the 2021 legislative session and this one.

The bill is carried by Rep. Jennifer Carlson, R-Churchill.

Rep. Casey Knudsen, the only no vote on the bill when it cleared a committee earlier this month, said he only objected to the bill because of how heavily amended it was in committee, but he said he was comfortable with it now.

One amendment previously changed the bill from saying that emergency removals without a warrant could only happen if a child was at risk of sexual abuse or serious bodily injury to a threshold of sexual abuse and physical abuse.

The bill was also amended to no longer require law enforcement be present for some types of removals.

Carlson said Wednesday on the House floor that the amendments made the bill better because it will make it palatable to pass and that it still protects children and families. The bill is part of a slate of bills moving through the system to look at child protective services in Montana.

A final vote is expected Thursday before the bill would advance to the Senate.

Judicial Standards COmmission appointments

The Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday heard from Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte’s appointments to the board that hears complaints against judges.

The appointments to the Judicial Standards Commission are two former Republican lawmakers: Seth Berglee formerly of Joliet and Roger Webb of Billings.

The picks had the potential to stir controversy, considering the conflict waged between Republicans and the judicial branch in the 2021 session. When GOP lawmakers sought to subpoena judicial documents to investigate claims of impropriety, those efforts were shot down by the courts. Judges are subject only to discipline by the Judicial Standards Commission, several courts ruled.

However, Bruce Spencer, a lobbyist for the Montana Judges Association, told the committee on Wednesday the judicial branch supported the appointments particularly because of their affiliations.

“I know the Legislature has questions and concerns about the judicial standards commission and now you have two members on the commission you can reach out to. I urge you to do so,” Spencer told the committee. “We need this system to work. We want it to work. We believe it currently is working, but if those two legislators on the commission can give you more information about the commission, I’m all in favor of that.”

The committee will soon vote to recommend the Senate approve or reject the appointments. Democrats expressed some skepticism about the appointees' qualifications, but Republicans who hold a majority on the committee showed no sign of turning the appointments down in Wednesday’s hearing.