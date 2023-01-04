Legislative digest: Day 3

A lot of action happens each day at the Montana Capitol during the 90 days of the legislative session. This digest offers a rundown of some of the day's highlights:

The third day of the Montana legislative's session included a debate over the rules that will govern the House for the rest of the term. Republicans split over a change that some on the farther-right side of the party say will limit the power of their supermajority, but the contentious change remained in the rules and the full set of proposals was adopted.

Elsewhere, legislators got a glimpse of what to expect when the state begins the process for re-determining which adults covered by Medicaid in Montana are still qualified to be on the program as the pandemic-era rule allowing for a year of coverage regardless of any income changes comes to an end.

Criminal justice bills that emerged from the interim legislative committees got a first look in the Senate Judiciary Committee. Sen. Tom McGillvray, R-Billings, introduced Senate Bill 7, which would limit jails from charging more than 21 cents per minute in a phone call, and cap prison phone call rates at 10 cents per minute. McGillvray said the entire proposal is aimed and knocking down recidivism rates, which proponents like the Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence said fall when inmates are able to connect with their network of friends and family at home. Lawmakers took no action on the proposal Wednesday.

And Gov. Greg Gianforte's nominees to the state Fish and Wildlife Commission will move to the Senate for consideration later this session.

Elsewhere, a legislator is carrying a proposal to put more money toward efforts to improve searches for missing and murdered Indigenous people. The bill was heard in a committee but it has not yet been voted on.