Legislative counsel to investigate AG's dispute with Helena hospital

"We're happy that the Speaker and the President took this up," Abbott said. "We feel like its the first step and the next stop for accountability for a very troubling incident of harassment of frontline workers and the potential abuse of power by the attorney general."

A spokesperson for the Attorney General's Office on Monday was dismissive of the investigation.

"Not a single Montana Democrat legislator reached out to our agency with any questions about the incident before this partisan political stunt," spokesperson Kyler Nerison said. "As we’ve said from the beginning, no one was threatened or had their clinical judgment questioned while the Department of Justice was trying to get to the bottom of the allegations made against the hospital."

The special investigative counsel is one of several positions created by the Legislature to fill a more active role during the interim. Abra Belke, who served as chief of staff for Senate Republicans during the 2021 session, was hired into the new position this summer.