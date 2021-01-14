Legislative contact tracer hired; lawmakers to seek funding for staff paid sick leave

The contact tracer, which is contracted through Lewis and Clark Public Health, will be tasked with notifying contacts of probable or confirmed cases of COVID-19 in an effort to track and limit the spread of the virus.

Fox also told the panel testing for lawmakers and legislative staff has been set up at CareHere, the state employee health center near St. Peter's Health in Helena. Rapid tests are available, which can take as little as 15 minutes to return a result although results are generally less accurate, as well as a PCR test, which has better accuracy but takes a few days to return with a result. Surveillance testing, also called asymptomatic testing, may be in the works, Fox said.

The panel discussion, through two hours before public comment, sought to define language in a document outlining the legislature's COVID-19 responses. The panel added language Thursday clarifying that lawmakers who have tested positive for COVID-19 have permission to vote remotely.