Legislative committee won't allow public to testify over Zoom

The Senate Judiciary committee's chairman Tuesday said he would not allow testimony from members of the public outside the building over remote platforms like Zoom during the legislative session.
Sen. Keith Regier, a Kalispell Republican, said the Senate Judiciary Committee would not allow the public to testify over Zoom but would take written submitted comments, which the committee has done in non-pandemic sessions too.
Under rules passed Monday just after the Legislature convened, the 67th session will be held under a hybrid model that allows lawmakers to participate remotely.
Most Republicans, who hold 98 of the 150 seats in the House and Senate, plan to come to the state Capitol every day, while Democrats have said some in their caucuses will take part over platforms like Zoom.
On the opening day of the session, the hallways of the building were less full than they would have been in a non-pandemic year. But still groups of people not wearing masks and huddled together filled doorways and narrow passageways. About a quarter of House Republicans wore masks on the floor as they were sworn in, while about 70% of Senate Republicans did. All Democrats in the building were masked.
"For 130 years, people have been coming to this building to testify on bills. They rode their horse, their old Model T, but they came here physically to the Capitol. And I've decided not to accept Zoom testimony from witnesses outside of the building here," Regier said.
He said there will be "isolated rooms" where people can come to the Capitol but not enter the committee room and testify from there, which he said would "be acceptable."
Regier also said that the committee meeting room is large and people can spread out and wear masks.
Sen. Bryce Bennett, a Democrat from Missoula who objected to Regier's rules, said while distancing measures might be possible in a separate room or large meeting space, just accessing the Capitol could put the public at risk.
"It's nice and well to say that there is social distancing in this room, people can wear masks in this room. But to get up to this room, as we all know, you have to come through crowded hallways, you have to run into a whole bunch of folks," Bennett said. "And for a lot of people, especially those in vulnerable conditions, that's a real challenge. And I just don't want to silence the voices of anyone here in Montana."
Sen. Diane Sands, D-Missoula, also said she opposed banning testimony from the public over Zoom.
"A proponent for one of the bills I'm carrying tomorrow would like to testify, and she is COVID-positive and quarantined. She cannot come to Helena and be in a room," Sands said.
Regier argued that any witness could submit their testimony electronically, which has been allowed in years past. He also said he worried about setting a precedent.
"We haven't allowed the electronic witnesses in the past and I think we need to be very careful that opening that up to the public and that public goes worldwide, it is not just Montana, that we could have a lot of problems. ... They can testify, they can send it in electronically," Regier said.
Bennett countered that this session, held in a pandemic that's killed nearly 1,000 Montanans, is far different than prior ones.
"This is not a normal year. We're not saying forever and ever allow Zoom testimony. But I think for this specific session we have compelling arguments as for why we don't want to have people come crowding in here."
Testifying in-person, even if done remotely, also could carry more weight than words on a piece of paper, Bennett said.
"We all understand that there is something profoundly more impactful about somebody being able to speak their own words, whether it's over a camera or whether it is over standing at the podium here in-person, than just handing over a piece of paper," Bennett said.
Regier said he understood Bennett's concerns, but that past sessions have also presented challenges to appearing in person.
"In the past people have driven 300 miles through blizzards to get here to testify, and it's not that we're not taking testimony, there's a lot of options," Regier said.
Sen. Theresa Manzella, a Republican from Hamilton, said she supported Regier's decision.
"I think precedence has been set over the past 100 years for witnesses to come to the building and testify and I too can see potentially a large problem if you've got a contentious bill and you've got a room full of witness and then you've got a panel-full wanting to testify by Zoom, I'm not sure how you would prioritize that," Manzella said.