Legislative committee won't allow public to testify over Zoom

"For 130 years, people have been coming to this building to testify on bills. They rode their horse, their old Model T, but they came here physically to the Capitol. And I've decided not to accept Zoom testimony from witnesses outside of the building here," Regier said.

He said there will be "isolated rooms" where people can come to the Capitol but not enter the committee room and testify from there, which he said would "be acceptable."

Regier also said that the committee meeting room is large and people can spread out and wear masks.

Sen. Bryce Bennett, a Democrat from Missoula who objected to Regier's rules, said while distancing measures might be possible in a separate room or large meeting space, just accessing the Capitol could put the public at risk.

"It's nice and well to say that there is social distancing in this room, people can wear masks in this room. But to get up to this room, as we all know, you have to come through crowded hallways, you have to run into a whole bunch of folks," Bennett said. "And for a lot of people, especially those in vulnerable conditions, that's a real challenge. And I just don't want to silence the voices of anyone here in Montana."

Sen. Diane Sands, D-Missoula, also said she opposed banning testimony from the public over Zoom.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}