Legislative candidates could face stricter residency requirements
Legislative candidates could face stricter residency requirements

Montana State News Bureau

Newcomers to Montana would have to live here for at least five years before running for a seat in the Legislature, under a proposed amendment to the state constitution.

House Bill 322, sponsored by Rep. Jimmy Patelis, R-Billings, would need to secure the support of two-thirds of the Legislature, or a combined 100 lawmakers from the two chambers, to pass. The amendment proposal would then be put to the state’s voters as a referendum in the 2022 general election.

Current law requires just one year of in-state residency before Election Day for legislative candidates. The bill would not impact the Legislature’s district-level residency requirements, which mandate that candidates live either inside their district or a county contained in their district for a minimum six months before the election.

Patelis, who was born in Pennsylvania, drew on his personal experience during a Monday hearing on the bill before the House Judiciary Committee, noting that he first moved to Montana to attend college on a football scholarship.

“I have to be honest with you, it’s kind of embarrassing, but I did not know where Montana was on the map. I really had to look it up,” he said. “Let somebody be in the state for five years, figure out what the needs of the people of Montana are, what’s important to the state of Montana.”

The committee took no action on the bill on Monday.

