Legislative candidates could face stricter residency requirements

Newcomers to Montana would have to live here for at least five years before running for a seat in the Legislature, under a proposed amendment to the state constitution.

House Bill 322, sponsored by Rep. Jimmy Patelis, R-Billings, would need to secure the support of two-thirds of the Legislature, or a combined 100 lawmakers from the two chambers, to pass. The amendment proposal would then be put to the state’s voters as a referendum in the 2022 general election.

Current law requires just one year of in-state residency before Election Day for legislative candidates. The bill would not impact the Legislature’s district-level residency requirements, which mandate that candidates live either inside their district or a county contained in their district for a minimum six months before the election.

Patelis, who was born in Pennsylvania, drew on his personal experience during a Monday hearing on the bill before the House Judiciary Committee, noting that he first moved to Montana to attend college on a football scholarship.