Legislative briefs: Wrongful convictions, locked gates, birth certificates, school funding

Lawmakers table review of wrongful convictions
The House Judiciary Committee on Thursday tabled by a 12-7 vote House Bill 603, which would create a commission to examine possible wrongful convictions. No opponents spoke against the bill and lawmakers supported the bill’s intent, but committee members said it needed more time to be crafted into a measure that would clear both chambers. The Legislature faces a deadline of next Wednesday for policy bills to clear the chamber they originate in.
Democrats and Republicans on the committee encouraged the bill's sponsor, Rep. Jeremy Trebas, R-Great Falls, to return with a study bill on the proposal.
“That would be a fine idea, as well,” Trebas told the committee.
Locked gate fines tabled
The Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday tabled Senate Bill 256, which sought to make placing a locked gate on a public road accessing public lands prosecutable under Montana’s hunter harassment law, which carries stiffer penalties than the current law of encumbering a public road. Supporters said it would offer a deterrent, while the opponent said the bill infringed on property owners when a road’s status is under dispute. The committee voted down the bill along party lines, 4-7.
Birth certificate bill heard in committee
A bill that would forbid a person from changing the sex listed on their birth certificate unless they have had gender transition surgery and gone through a court proceeding passed the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday on a party-line 7-4 vote with Republican support and Democratic opposition.
Sen. Carl Glimm is carrying Senate Bill 280. He said the bill boiled down to the power state agencies have to enact administrative rules. In 2017, the state health department went through the public rule-making process to write a rule allowing people to change the sex on their birth certificates
Four years ago, the agency’s rule allowed people to submit a gender designation form to have their birth certificate reflect their gender. Lawmakers tried but failed during a special legislative session in 2017 to pass a bill like Glimm’s bill. “When we have a major policy issue that is to be determined, it should come before this body,” Glimm said.
Only one person spoke in support of the bill, while several opposed it. SK Rossi, a lobbyist speaking on behalf of the cities of Missoula and Bozeman, said the legislation was discriminatory and that the rule-making process the health department went through was a public process that showed broad support for the rule. Other opponents said less than half of transgender people have surgical procedures. They also detailed times when not having a birth certificate that reflected their gender would have put their safety at risk from people committing violence against those who are transgender.
Education funding signed
Gov. Greg Gianforte on Thursday signed House Bill 15 to provide schools with inflation funding over the next two years. Stresses from the COVID-19 pandemic have pushed most of the funding into the second year, but the bill sponsor, Rep. Fred Anderson, R-Great Falls, said schools can supplement funding in 2022 with federal pandemic relief funds.
“Our public schools now have the foundation to prepare for engaging student learning next year. I am proud of the bi-partisan collaboration of the Legislature and Gov. Gianforte,” state Superintendent of Public School Elsie Arntzen said in a press release Thursday.
The school funding bill passed the House by an 89-11 vote earlier this month, followed by a 45-5 vote in the Senate.