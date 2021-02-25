Legislative briefs: Wrongful convictions, locked gates, birth certificates, school funding

Birth certificate bill heard in committee

A bill that would forbid a person from changing the sex listed on their birth certificate unless they have had gender transition surgery and gone through a court proceeding passed the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday on a party-line 7-4 vote with Republican support and Democratic opposition.

Sen. Carl Glimm is carrying Senate Bill 280. He said the bill boiled down to the power state agencies have to enact administrative rules. In 2017, the state health department went through the public rule-making process to write a rule allowing people to change the sex on their birth certificates

Four years ago, the agency’s rule allowed people to submit a gender designation form to have their birth certificate reflect their gender. Lawmakers tried but failed during a special legislative session in 2017 to pass a bill like Glimm’s bill. “When we have a major policy issue that is to be determined, it should come before this body,” Glimm said.