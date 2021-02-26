Legislative briefs: Fish and wildlife, judiciary and Indigenous People's Day

The bill seeks to add discretion to school boards in the case of a student bringing a firearm onto a school campus. Referencing a Columbia Falls honor student who faced expulsion after accidentally bringing a hunting rifle to school in the trunk of her car, Glimm said the bill is important to clarify a school board’s discretion when it comes to expulsion.

The Montana Board of School Boards raised largely technical issues in its opposition to the bill.

***

The House Judiciary Committee on Friday gave new life to the effort to politicize judicial elections. House Bill 355 would have tilted Supreme Court justices, district court judges and justices of the peace elections into partisan races, not unlike a proposal that failed on the House floor on Tuesday. HB 355 was tabled in the committee on Thursday by opponents of both political stripes who said the Legislature had already considered the measure. But an amendment to make the bill apply only to Supreme Court justice elections earned a 10-9 in committee on Friday to send the proposal to the House floor.

***