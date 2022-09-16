Legislation would double payment cap for Block Management

The maximum cap a landowner could receive through the popular Block Management program would double under draft legislation lawmakers recently voted to advance.

Block Management currently pays landowners a $13-per-day “impact” fee for each public hunter allowed to hunt on their property. By law the program, which is funded by hunting licenses, is capped at $25,000, meaning any hunters allowed after 1,900 are uncompensated.

Currently 22 landowners meet the cap, according to Ed Beall the owner of a Helena sporting goods store and chair of the Private Land/Public Wildlife Council advisory committee. He said that Block Management is a high-demand program seeing increasing pressure.

Pointing to leasing or VRBO-style hunting reservation systems, “even at $25,000 it appears that when you look at what the market is, it’s not even close,” he said.

The Environmental Quality Council, the legislative interim committee charged with oversight over Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, voted unanimously to pre-introduce a bill in the next Legislature that would raise the cap on Block Management to $50,000. Pre-approval will allow the agency to introduce the full bill at the beginning of the session, where it will still go through the full legislative process including potential amendments.

The move came at the recommendation of the PL/PW, which works to improve cooperation between landowners, hunters and outfitters. That group presented its biannual report to EQC recently.

“Montana has programs that are the envy of neighboring states,” Beall said. “Block management is certainly the primary one that we’re all aware of and the one that’s used the most and the one that’s most well-known.

“Hunters want more access. Landowners want better management and cooperation. Outfitters want opportunity for their businesses. Those are the challenges we see in addressing today’s challenges with access.”

In addition to payment, Beall said landowners often request assistance with managing hunters, including increased enforcement presence. Hunter ethics and behavior are also frequent concerns from landowners, he said, and PL/PW has pushed FWP to provide more education.

PL/PW also encouraged a bump in the payment per day. If the rate had kept up with inflation from its inception, that would be $18 per day, Beall said.

Block Management has seen a number of financial adjustments since its inception in 1985. In 1995 impact payments were set at $10 per day and an $8,000 cap. In 1999 the cap went to $12,000 but the daily rate did not increase until 2009, when it went to $11. In 2017 the daily rate went to $13 and the cap went to $15,000. Then in 2021, lawmakers pushed the cap to $25,000.

While the Legislature sets the cap, the daily rate is set at the discretion of the FWP director, Sarah Clerget, FWP’s chief attorney, told EQC. Raising the cap would provide Director Hank Worsech the flexibility to increase the per day payment, she said, calling the legislation the “first step” in the conversation.

FWP spokesperson Greg Lemon said there is interest in raising the per day rate, but indicated the decision to do so would be a product of “a lot of variables” including whether to include it in the governor’s budget and proceeding through the legislative budget process.

“We have to have an appropriation from the Legislature to spend money. It starts there,” Lemon wrote in an email. “So, even if the per day rates were increased by the director, we can’t spend more than the cap. If that cap is increased, we would consider a per day rate increase as well.

“Would the increased cap lead to more participation in the program? Possibly. Would increased participation from landowners result in more hunter days? Probably. Those are the kinds of variables we’re going to have to factor in if this moves forward.”

The financial implications of increasing the cap or daily rates is not entirely clear given variables such as landowner participation, increased hunter days and where an increased daily rate might be set by the department. In 2017 the last time both were increased, that equated to an average increase of 17.5% per contract totaling an additional $1.2 million.

In 2021, more than 1,300 landowners enrolled about 7 million acres in Block Management with payments totaling more than $7.6 million.