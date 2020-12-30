Legislating cannabis: State GOP promises 'safe' implementation

"The tribes are written out of most opportunity, business-wise, because of the complicated nature of their existence," Small said. "What I'm looking at is trying to figure out a way to get their foot in the door with this business opportunity."

On Tuesday, the Montana Commissioner of Political Practices found the premier donor to the New Approach campaign, the North Fund, violated state campaign finance practices laws when it registered as an incidental committee, instead of an independent committee, which is required to disclose its donors, the Associated Press reported . The North Fund donated $5 million to the campaign. Commissioner Jeff Mangan on Tuesday ordered the group to disclose its donors.

Also, it's unclear what, if any, impacts a lawsuit filed days after the election to void I-190's passage could have on marijuana implementation if the plaintiffs are successful. Wrong for Montana, the group that opposed the campaign effort to pass legalization, filed the suit in Lewis and Clark County District Court. It claims I-190 was unconstitutional because it laid out the appropriations for the new tax revenue in the ballot language. Only the Legislature can appropriate revenues from such initiatives, Wrong for Montana argued. The campaign to legalize cannabis told the Missoulian the wording in I-190 regarding appropriations were only "suggestions" for the Legislature. The defendants named in the District Court filing are the Montana attorney general and secretary of state, both of which were served with the lawsuit on Dec. 14, and will see new officials sworn into those offices Jan. 4. Those named as defendants have not yet filed anything in court in response to the lawsuit, and no hearings have been scheduled.