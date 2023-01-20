Legal review notes could be posted with bills again

If an amendment made by the House on Friday to the Legislature's joint operating rules stays on the resolution, legal notes would again be posted with any bills that generate them.

On an amendment from Rep. Bob Keenan, R-Bigfork, the House voted 95-4 to require the notes be made more easily available to the public.

For the last two sessions, the notes were available only if requested. That was a change from when they were previously posted online with the bill's language and a fiscal note, if necessary.

"It all boils down to a question: why would our joint rules prohibit a state-required document from being attached to an introduced bill or even posted on our legislative branch website without a positive action by the bill's sponsor," Keenan said. " ... Why would we prohibit the public and ourselves from having readily accessible information?"

Rep. Casey Knudsen, R-Malta, backed the change, calling it a "great idea."

The no votes came from Republican Reps. Mike Hopkins, of Missoula; Braxton Mitchell, of Columbia Falls; and Amy Regier and Speaker Matt Regier, both of Kalispell.

In a press conference earlier this week before the vote Friday, Senate President Jason Ellsworth, R-Hamilton, said he felt the legal review notes were “generally not a good predictor of if a law is challenged in court.”

Majority Leader Sen. Steve Fitzpatrick, R-Great Falls, said he thought legal review notes were sometimes predictive that a law may be unconstitutional, but for a lot of the items they weren't.

He said they have some value, but “don’t go to the level of need to be distributed with everything.”

A spokesperson for Senate leadership immediately after the vote said they hadn't been able to review the change and will when the resolution moves back to the Senate.

The resolution faces one more vote in the House before it goes back to the Senate since it was amended in the House.