Lawsuit seeks to undo Bullock's COVID restrictions

The lawsuit argues Bullock's March executive order declaring a state of emergency should have expired after 30 days unless the federal government or state Legislature allowed for its extension.

Missoula attorney Quentin Rhoades, who represents Stand Up Montana, argued because of that, a statewide mask order Bullock issued in July and a new set of business restrictions put into place in November should therefore be voided.

Bullock's office did not respond with a comment on the Stand Up Montana lawsuit by press time on Tuesday. The governor's order tied the state of emergency in Montana to the national emergency end date of March 13, 2021.