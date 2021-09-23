Lawsuit seeks to overturn Montana ban on vaccine requirements

In a statement Thursday, the Montana Medical Association said the law has wide-ranging effects that go beyond the current pandemic.

"As written, HB 702 jeopardizes physicians’ ability to maintain best practices now in place for protecting patients and staff from vaccine-preventable diseases," the statement read.

It was filed against Attorney General Austin Knudsen and Montana Commission of Labor and Industry Laurie Esau.

Knudsen's spokesperson Emilee Cantrell said in response the the filing the office will defend the law.

“Attorney General Knudsen ... is committed to protecting Montanan’s right to privacy and their ability to make their own health care decisions," Cantrell said in an email Thursday.

A spokesperson for Gianforte on Thursday said while the governor's office generally doesn't comment on pending litigation, "ultimately what this comes down to is that no Montanan should be discriminated against based on his or her vaccination status. While we will not mandate vaccination in Montana, the governor will continue encouraging Montanans to talk with their doctor or pharmacist and get vaccinated, because vaccines are safe, they work, and they can save lives."