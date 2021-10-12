Lawsuit seeks to halt on-campus campaigning prohibitions

Included in the list of banned activities in university facilities are “voter identification efforts,” a term the complaint criticizes for being undefined in state law.

“The possibilities cover a range of constitutionally protected activity,” the lawsuits states, “from commonplace election-related undertakings like door-knocking and one-on-one advocacy, to information about how to acquire sufficient identification to cast a ballot, to conversations about candidates, issues and initiatives supported or opposed by a particular political committee.”

The plaintiffs are asking the court to declare that portion of SB 319 unconstitutional, and to bar the office of the Commissioner of Political Practices from enforcing it.

Tuesday’s complaint is the third challenge to SB 319 since it was signed into law by Gov. Greg Gianforte in May, but the first to be filed in federal court.

The first challenge was filed in Gallatin County District Court by the state Board of Regents and the Montana Federation of Public Employees, and is challenging the same portion of the legislation, along with a pair of other bills passed during the last legislative session. The other challenge, filed in Lewis and Clark District Court by the local county attorney, a criminal defense association and several private lawyers, is asking a judge to throw out the entire bill on account of the last-minute changes it underwent.

