Lawsuit says state is failing to meet Indian Ed for All requirements

While "proactive" districts performed well, the report noted "in other districts, however, this lack of definition has frustrated educators."

"One commented, 'We don’t know if we are doing it right…if we are meeting the requirement,''' according to the report.

"Indeed, interpretations of fulfilling the law ranged broadly from participation in a single annual event to ongoing integration across all curricula," the report continued. "This absence of definition from the state level shifts interpretation to the districts, and few appear to have established firm criteria for meeting IEFA expectations."

When it came to accountability, the report found that those who participated in an evaluation said districts were not highly accountable for IEFA.

"One person described this saying, 'If you don’t meet your constitutional obligation (as a district), no one calls you out on it. In your yearly report, you can check that you have done it (IEFA), but there’s no follow up…there’s no teeth to this mandate.'"

The report did note, however, that peer expectations and accountability among educators was strong.

The lawsuit claims OPI did not implement recommendations made in the report to strengthen oversight and accountability.