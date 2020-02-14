Lawsuit says medical records company overcharged Montanans

The lawsuit indicates there will be an attempt to certify a class of people hurt by Ciox's alleged overcharging, and says the class could include “thousands, if not tens of thousands” of individuals who were overcharged for the retrieval and copying of their own health records.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-523-2272 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The hospitals where the patients were treated were also named in the lawsuit, which says they played a "secondary role" and claims they are "vicariously liable" for Ciox's conduct.

Those hospitals are St. Vincent Healthcare in Billings, Bozeman Deaconess Health Services in Bozeman, Kalispell Regional Healthcare Foundation in Kalispell, St. James Healthcare in Butte and Community Medical Center in Missoula. Some representatives for the hospitals could not be immediately reached for comment late Friday.

Kalispell Regional said they had had not yet been served and have not yet been able to review the lawsuit and therefore could not comment yet. St. Vincent said its policy is to not comment on active litigation. Bozeman said it had not yet received notification about the lawsuit and it would be premature to comment.

Domenic A. Cossi, an attorney on the case with Western Justice Associates in Bozeman, said he hopes to recover the "unreasonable charges" and stop Ciox from its practices in the state.