Lawsuit says campus gun law, anti-trans bill, others overstep regents' power

Two lawsuits filed in the Montana Supreme Court on Thursday allege new laws overreach the state Board of Regents' constitutional authority over what does and doesn't happen on college and university campuses.
Students, former university officials and the state's largest union comprised of public employees sued Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte over a host of bills signed into law involving campus free speech, firearms, campaigning and transgender athletes.
House Bill 102, signed by Gianforte in February, is the common thread for both lawsuits. It bars Montana Board of Regents from enforcing gun restrictions on the state university system's campuses.
Both filings follow the unanimous vote by the Montana Board of Regents on Wednesday for the Office of the Commissioner of Higher Education to litigate House Bill 102. The state Constitution gives the regents "full" authority over what happens on campus, but proponents of the new law said the bill enforced Second Amendment rights for people to protect themselves on campus. The regents said a flood of public comments urging them to challenge the law prompted the vote.
The Montana Federation of Public Employees was one party to Thursday's lawsuit challenging multiple new laws.
“The people of Montana have spoken,” MFPE President Amanda Curtis said in an emailed statement Thursday. “And they demand our Constitution be upheld and respected. On behalf of the Montana University System’s students, staff and faculty, we thank and applaud the Montana Board of Regents for their decision to protect the authority invested in them by the people of Montana."
Curtis said House bills 112 and 349 and Senate Bill 319, the other bills the union's lawsuit challenges, "are blatantly irresponsible and run afoul of the Montana Constitution, which has served our state well since 1972.”
The governor's office did not immediately return an email seeking comment on Thursday's lawsuit.
Gianforte signed HB 112 into law May 7. It requires transgender student-athletes participate only in sports that correspond with their gender assigned at birth. Proponents said it would enforce a fair playing field in women's sports. The bill drew some of the sharpest criticism during the recent legislative session as unnecessarily cruel to transgender youth.
The NCAA said in April it will pull championship games from states banning trans women from participating in women's sports and host the games instead in locations "free of discrimination."
The campus free speech bill, HB 349, was similarly received by LGBTQ supporters. The bill prohibits colleges and universities from denying any student group access to school resources, and was propelled by religious student groups who said they were discriminated against. Some lawmakers argued this, too, was a matter for the regents to decide, while other critics said it would give student groups, such as religious organizations, free license to discriminate against LGBTQ students.
SB 319, signed into law last week, originally dealt with joint fundraising committees. Late in the session it was amended to bar politicking in dorms, dining halls and other specific areas on university campuses.
The plaintiffs include former members of the Board of Regents, former Commissioner of Higher Education Lawrence Pettit; the Montana University System Faculty Association representatives; Faculty Senate of Montana State University; professors from the University of Montana, Montana State University and Montana State University-Billings; and three students from Montana State University.
Attorneys for the plaintiffs include Jim Goetz, a Bozeman lawyer who is litigating several pieces of legislation that emerged from the GOP-controlled Legislature, and Raph Graybill, former chief legal counsel for former Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock. Graybill lost his bid for office last year as the Democratic candidate for attorney general.