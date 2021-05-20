Lawsuit says campus gun law, anti-trans bill, others overstep regents' power

“The people of Montana have spoken,” MFPE President Amanda Curtis said in an emailed statement Thursday. “And they demand our Constitution be upheld and respected. On behalf of the Montana University System’s students, staff and faculty, we thank and applaud the Montana Board of Regents for their decision to protect the authority invested in them by the people of Montana."

Curtis said House bills 112 and 349 and Senate Bill 319, the other bills the union's lawsuit challenges, "are blatantly irresponsible and run afoul of the Montana Constitution, which has served our state well since 1972.”

The governor's office did not immediately return an email seeking comment on Thursday's lawsuit.

Gianforte signed HB 112 into law May 7. It requires transgender student-athletes participate only in sports that correspond with their gender assigned at birth. Proponents said it would enforce a fair playing field in women's sports. The bill drew some of the sharpest criticism during the recent legislative session as unnecessarily cruel to transgender youth.