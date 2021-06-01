Lawsuit says bill tweaked too dramatically, too late in legislative session

The other new amendment banned voter registration, signature collection, voter turnout and other activities by political groups in certain areas of university campuses.

Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte is the only named defendant. The governor's office did not return an email late Tuesday seeking comment on the filing.

Forward Montana, Lewis and Clark County Attorney Leo Gallagher, the Montana Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, Alexander Blewett III, Larry Anderson, Maxon Davis and Gary Zadick are the plaintiffs in Tuesday's filing.

The attorneys said they have donated to several judicial elections because of their "interest in an experienced, independent and nonpartisan judiciary in Montana," according to the filing. The Montana Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers said its members would be stymied by potentially hundreds of substitutions in pending cases across the state and before the Montana Supreme Court if the law were to go into effect, which would be July 1.

Attorneys for the plaintiffs are Raph Graybill, former chief counsel to Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock, and Helena attorney Rylee Sommers-Flanagan. In filings, they argue the state constitutional framers sought to prevent legislation from containing unrelated provisions both in 1889 and again in 1972.