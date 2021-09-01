Lawsuit filed against Montana SOS over duplicate biz filing charges

The Secretary of State's Office last year did not answer a question from Lee Newspapers asking for a dollar amount of refunds that have been issued, though documents Lee Newspapers obtained show the total of the 1,200 refunded reaching about $29,600. If the 1,200 documented charges were made up of businesses that each made four attempts to pay, that would mean 300 businesses affected.

In 2020, Republican Corey Stapleton was Secretary of State. His then-deputy, Christi Jacobsen, won election to the job and took office at the start of 2021.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The complaint claims overcharges of $120,000. The Secretary of State in late October also did not provide a count of how many businesses or duplicate transactions may have been made that were not yet refunded.

The emails showed at least some businesses were not aware that their filings were never completed or that they had been charged multiple times, until they received involuntary dissolution intent notices last fall.