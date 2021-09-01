Lawsuit filed against Montana SOS over duplicate biz filing charges

Seven businesses filed a class action complaint Wednesday against the Montana Secretary of State’s Office, saying they were not notified of overcharges or the potential for being charged more than once for business licensing fees.
In late 2020, Lee Newspapers reported that a website issue caused 1,200 duplicate transactions for businesses trying to make their annual filings with the Secretary of State's Office.
The complaint, filed by the nonprofit law firm Upper Seven Law, seeks a declaration that the Secretary of State's refund policy is unlawful and a block on its enforcement, an order requiring the Secretary of State to notify all potentially affected people of the double-charging issue, to return all overcharged fees and to pay attorneys’ fees.
In late 2020, Lee Newspapers obtained nearly 30 emails to the Secretary of State's Office from business owners and others making filings like annual reports or articles of incorporation that showed business owners or their third-party representatives were charged duplicate times because of an issue with the filing website.
Some were charged twice, others several times, making it difficult to say how many businesses were affected. The office at the time called it a "very small percentage of our customers."
The Secretary of State's Office last year did not answer a question from Lee Newspapers asking for a dollar amount of refunds that have been issued, though documents Lee Newspapers obtained show the total of the 1,200 refunded reaching about $29,600. If the 1,200 documented charges were made up of businesses that each made four attempts to pay, that would mean 300 businesses affected.
In 2020, Republican Corey Stapleton was Secretary of State. His then-deputy, Christi Jacobsen, won election to the job and took office at the start of 2021.
The complaint claims overcharges of $120,000. The Secretary of State in late October also did not provide a count of how many businesses or duplicate transactions may have been made that were not yet refunded.
The emails showed at least some businesses were not aware that their filings were never completed or that they had been charged multiple times, until they received involuntary dissolution intent notices last fall.
The businesses suing include Purple Snow Promotional in Billings, Backslope Brewing in Columbia Falls, Pine Street Rentals in Townsend, Essential Mountain Products in Helena, Black Dog Farm in Livingston, The Mental Health Update in Missoula and Wicked Good Handyman Service in Helena. One business said it was overcharged and not notified, while the others say they have been “forced to monitor” their accounts for overcharges.
The law firm represents cases in the public interest and clients do not pay, said attorney Rylee Sommers-Flanagan on Wednesday.
Last year, the Secretary of State's Office cited a policy and administrative rule saying it had to be notified by a customer to start the refund process. Montana Administrative Rules dictate refund amounts of less than $3 must be requested in writing.
"This office immediately started the refund process when a customer notified us, per Administrative Rule and MOM Policy, to ensure that we appropriately released the refunds," an office spokesperson said at the time.
In late 2020, the office told Lee Newspapers it did not proactively reach out to those overcharged because it represented a “very small percentage” of customers affected, or about 1,200 of 45,000 transactions. The Secretary of State employee wrote the duplicate charges were an issue caused by a Google Chrome browser security update and the problem ran from March 3 to April 5, 2020.
The complaint also seeks to certify a class, saying that the number of people who could have been affected could be a large group with small individual monetary claims.