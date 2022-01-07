Lawsuit challenging Keystone XL revocation dismissed as moot

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by Montana, Texas and 21 other states seeking to overturn President Joe Biden’s revocation of a permit for the Keystone XL Pipeline, ruling the case as moot.

Judge Jeffery Brown of the Southern District of Texas issued the ruling this week citing a brief filed by TC Energy, the developer of the pipeline. The company, which is pursuing $15 billion in damages from the U.S. government, says it has no plans to re-start the project and asked the judge to dismiss the case as moot.

TC Energy first applied for permitting for the pipeline in 2008. The pipeline as proposed would have moved up to 830,000 barrels of oil a day from sand fields in western Canada to Nebraska, where crude would then be piped to refineries on the Gulf Coast. The oil would move through Montana, South Dakota, Nebraska and Oklahoma before reaching refineries in Texas.

The pipeline has been controversial since proposed, with environmental groups and several tribes opposing the project while industry and organized labor have been in support.

A permit to cross the international border was denied under the Obama administration but granted under the Trump administration. Biden canceled the permit on his first day in office, citing concerns that burning oil sands crude would contribute to climate change.

In March, attorneys general including Montana’s Austin Knudsen filed the lawsuit. Knudsen has been outspoken about economic benefits from the pipeline's construction and tax payments.

The lawsuit alleged that the president overstepped his authority in revoking the permit because it traversed multiple states.

“The decision to provide or withhold permission to construct and operate an oil pipeline across the international border with Canada is a regulation of international and interstate commerce. Under the Constitution, this power resides with Congress,” the lawsuit states.

But following the permit’s cancelation, TC Energy says in a brief filed with the court that it considers the project dead. The company has commenced deconstruction of infrastructure at the border and taken additional steps to unwind the project, including canceling leases, its attorneys wrote.

“The arguments raised in opposition to the motion to dismiss rest on claims that, if this court invalidates President Biden’s revocation of the Presidential permit, KXLP will likely be revived, either by TC Energy or some other entity. However, the steps TC Energy has already taken or is in the process of taking foreclose those claims,” the brief states.

Brown, an appointee of Trump, agreed with the company in ruling the case as moot.

“The court takes TC Energy at its word that Keystone XL is dead. And because it is dead, any ruling this court makes on whether President Biden had the authority to revoke the permit would be advisory. Thus, the court has no jurisdiction and the case must be dismissed as moot,” the judge wrote.

In a statement, Knudsen criticized Biden and other Democrats and said the Keystone XL or a similar pipeline could have increased the domestic energy supply.

“It’s unfortunate that the important constitutional question in this case — if the president can revoke a congressionally approved cross-border permit — will go unanswered because TC Energy inserted itself into the court proceedings unprompted,” Knudsen said. “This also deprived Montanans and residents of other states who would have benefited from the pipeline's jobs and tax revenue of their day in court.”

A spokesperson for Knudsen said the state justice department was reviewing its options when asked about the prospect of an appeal.

Tom Kuglin is the deputy editor for the Lee Newspapers State Bureau. His coverage focuses on outdoors, recreation and natural resources.

