Lawsuit challenging campus campaigning, recusals to proceed

A District Court judge Wednesday denied the state Attorney General's motion to dismiss a lawsuit against a new, multi-functional law, saying the plaintiffs have proven their claims are worth hearing in court.

Lewis and Clark County District Court Judge Mike Menahan issued the order in a case challenging Senate Bill 319. The bill, which was signed into law in May, largely has two parts: prohibiting groups from political activities on certain parts of college campuses and requiring a judge to recuse themselves from a case if an attorney on that case has donated $90 or more to that judge's campaign in the last six years.

The plaintiffs, which include the progressive political mobilization group Forward Montana, argue the politicking constraints violate free speech rights. Lewis and Clark County Attorney Leo Gallagher and several Montana attorneys, also listed as plaintiffs, also argue the recusal arrangement would cause serious disruptions in courts across the state.