Opponents of legislation banning certain abortion procedures filed a lawsuit Monday, alleging the bill that will become effective with the governor’s signature violates patient privacy rights and the ability to access constitutionally protected pre-viability abortions.

Planned Parenthood of Montana and its chief medical officer filed the lawsuit in Lewis and Clark County District Court challenging House Bill House Bill 721 from House Speaker Matt Regier, R-Kalispell. The organization also filed a request for a temporary restraining order asking the court to halt the bill from going into effect as litigation plays out.

The bill, which bans “dilation and evacuation” abortion in Montana, “violates women’s right to privacy" under the 1999 Montana Supreme Court’s Armstrong decision, a landmark case that found privacy protections included access to pre-viability abortion, the lawsuit contends.

Martha Fuller, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Montana, said in a statement Monday that lawmakers “remain hell-bent” on banning abortion methods, and that dilation and evacuation abortion is among the safest and most common procedures.

“Providers should be able to use their medical training, judgment, and expertise to provide the care that is best for each patient — without political interference or fear of criminal prosecution,” Fuller said. “HB 721 may pit Montana politicians’ agenda against patients’ safety and well-being, but evidence, facts and the rule of law are on our side. Montanans deserve better and Planned Parenthood of Montana is committed to fighting this ban every step of the way.”

Dilation and evacuation is the most commonly used abortion procedure in the second trimester, which is generally considered from 14-26 weeks gestational age. Fetuses under about 24 weeks gestational age are not considered viable.

“The (dilation and evacuation ban) thus plainly infringes on the fundamental right to privacy, denying women the right to a constitutional medical procedure and prohibiting Plaintiffs from offering abortion care safeguarded by the Montana Constitution,” the lawsuit states.

The American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists has said dilation and evacuation "is evidence-based and medically preferred because it results in the fewest complications for women compared to alternative procedures.”

“The State’s asserted interest in protecting patients against risks related to abortions, particularly those performed using the D&E method, is further undermined by the fact that HB 721 actually increases the risks to patients’ health by prohibiting patients with pregnancies at or after approximately 15 weeks (from last menstrual period) from accessing the safest and most common method of abortion, and the only method offered in an outpatient setting in Montana,” the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit also points to a legislative legal review of HB 721 which found in part that the bill could run counter to the Armstrong decision. The note states “... it appears that HB 721 prohibits dismemberment abortion procedures at all stages of pregnancy in non-emergency and emergency situations.”

Republicans have frequently objected to legal notes as the opinion of one person and not reflective of what a court may say. Supporters of the bill including Regier have called the procedure “barbaric” and say it does not violate Armstrong as it bans a procedure rather than referencing gestational age.

Regier titled his bill “The Dismemberment Abortion Prohibition Act,” describing the procedure as "tearing apart and extracting piece-by-piece from the uterus what was until then a living child.” HB 721 would also impose criminal and licensure penalties against health care workers should they perform the procedure unless due to medical emergency.

“HB 721 only restricts the dismembering of a live unborn baby. It is about limiting one type of horrific abortion procedure,” Regier said in a statement Monday. “This preemptive suing while a bill is still in the process shows the litigious and extreme nature of Planned Parenthood. Looks like the lawyers are as eager as the abortionist to make money on the act of dismembering a live unborn baby."

Gov. Greg Gianforte has been staunchly opposed to abortion, signing several pieces of legislation in 2021 restricting access to abortion — which are currently halted due to litigation. A spokesperson for the governor on Monday pointed out that the bill has not yet been signed when reached for comment.

“The governor's office generally doesn't comment on active or pending litigation,” Spokesperson Kaitlin Price wrote in an email. “The fact that the bill hasn't even come to the governor's desk for his review and Planned Parenthood is already running to court tells Montanans everything they need to know about the far left, pro-abortion group and its extreme tactics.”

When asked about the timing of the lawsuit, an attorney from Planned Parenthood said the temporary restraining order was filed now due to the bill’s immediate effective date and “to make sure that no Montana patients lose access to care.”

The legislation is among a slate of anti-abortion bills advanced by Republicans this session. Debate over HB 721 grew particularly contentious as Senate Democrats objected to what they called “inflammatory language” used by supporters of the bill, leading Democrats to walk out of the Senate Judiciary Committee late last month. The bill has advanced along party lines behind the power of the Republican supermajority.

Nationally, Republicans have advanced numerous measures to restrict abortion following the U.S. Supreme Court striking down Roe v. Wade in the 2022 Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization decision. The decision struck down national protections for access to pre-viability abortion, thus allowing states to pass additional restrictions. Pre-viability abortion remains legal in Montana under the state Constitution.

On Monday, the U.S. Justice Department announced it would appeal a federal judge’s ruling in Texas which overruled the Food and Drug Administration’s approval of the drug mifepristone in medication abortions. The drug has been widely used since its approval in 2000.