Lawsuit by Montana youth groups calls new Republican election laws 'a cocktail of voter suppression measures'

The three plaintiffs — Montana Youth Action, Forward Montana Foundation and the Montana Public Interest Research Group — are suing Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen, Montana’s top elections' officer. The complaint has been assigned to Judge Ashley Harada.

In their lawsuit, the groups argue that voter participation among young Montanans jumped substantially during the 2020 election, adding that the three plaintiffs have been actively involved in increasing turnout among voters between the ages of 18 and 29.

In support of the new voting laws, Jacobsen and Republican lawmakers frequently argued that the changes to law were needed to shore up the integrity of elections in Montana. Arguing against that rationale, the groups cited a 2020 case in which a Billings judge found that a group supporting the reelection campaign of then-President Donald Trump had failed to provide any evidence of election fraud in recent history in Montana.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}