Lawsuit: ballot collection law harms Native voters

Ballot collection is central to the work done by Western Native Voice and Montana Native Vote. The groups hire and train organizers, and in the 2018 midterm elections, about 32 organizers and collected and turned in at least 853 ballots, according to the lawsuit.

BIPA would severely limit those efforts. Previously organizers averaged dropping of about 85 ballots each, far beyond the six allowed by BIPA. Even if the two organizations were able to pay for more organizers, finding people to do that work in rural and isolated areas would be difficult, the lawsuit says.

The lawsuit, in stark detail, lays out the challenges to voting for Native people living on reservations in Montana, where high poverty levels mean not everyone has access to a working vehicle or money for gas. Roads can be in poor conditions, especially in the November general election.

Most houses on the Fort Peck Reservation, which is home to 4,500 tribal members of voting age and covers about 2 million acres with only four post offices, do not have home mail delivery, according to the lawsuit. Wolf Point is the only on-reservation post office that offers some level of service, but a majority of tribal members rely on Post Office boxes, which are often shared, according the lawsuit.