Lawsuit asks judge to overturn Montana's elk hunting regulations

In the latest chapter in a years-long debate over elk management in Montana, a group representing property owners has filed a lawsuit asking a state judge to overturn hunting regulations and to direct wildlife officials to significantly reduce elk populations in parts of the state.

United Property Owners of Montana filed the lawsuit in Fergus County District Court last month against the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission and the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks. The lawsuit cites state law requiring the commission and FWP to manage elk to population “objectives” contained in FWP’s elk management plan, but says population has ballooned to more than 50,000 animals over objectives.

“FWP and the commission are statutorily required to manage elk populations to sustainable levels and to prevent over-population,” the lawsuit states. “The defendants, however, have failed to do so in much of the state, resulting in damage to property owners across the state. “

The lawsuit argues that limited permit hunting for bull elk is a common denominator in dozens of hunting districts exceeding population objectives. The commission rejected FWP’s recommendation to allow general license hunting on private land, instead increasing bull elk permits in several hunting districts.

The lawsuit accuses state officials of attempting to force public hunter access to private land through restrictive hunting regulations and programs such as game damage hunts, which require public access. The policies attempt to strong-arm landowners into abandoning private property rights, the lawsuit claims, and FWP and the commission are legally required to manage to objective regardless of whether landowners allow public access.

“No matter whether reducing elk numbers is popular with environmentalist or other special interest groups or not, defendants are to keep populations at or below the population objectives,” the lawsuit states.

“FWP and the commission’s refusal to follow state law regarding population levels have squandered our prized natural resource, turning the regal elk into a common nuisance, like locusts or grasshoppers.”

State officials have also “falsely and publicly blamed landowners” for FWP and the commission’s dereliction of duty, the lawsuit states, accusing “entrenched FWP employees and rogue commissioners” of overriding legislative intent.

“The court needs to send a clear legal message to the defendants: no one is above the law, and defendants must obey the Legislature’s clear, nondiscretionary and nondelegable mandates,” the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit requests the judge declare elk regulations void, and require FWP and the commission, within 90 days to develop a plan to “remove, harvest or eliminate thousands of elk” as expediently as practicable. Regulations should be liberalized and free from special permits in over-objective districts, the lawsuit says.

The lawsuit further alleges two state laws are unconstitutional. The first law in question delegates wildlife policy power to the commission, countering that setting policy rests with the Legislature. The second requires public access as a condition of allowing game damage hunting.

“The court should reaffirm that landowners have the right to kill elk causing property damage if it is reasonably necessary to do so," the lawsuit says.

The lawsuit also requests the court award attorneys’ fees.

Chuck Denowh with UPOM said in an interview that the state law requiring elk to be managed to objective is nearly two decades old yet populations continue to surge.

“This issue has been going on for a very long time, it has just snowballed over the years. It gets worse every year it’s not addressed,” he said.

Montana is facing a second year of drought and widespread insect issues last year significantly reduced available grass for livestock feed. That has caused some ranchers to reduce livestock herds while elk numbers continue to climb, he said.

Denowh says the state could take a number of steps to reduce elk populations in places such as central Montana. The obvious step, he said, are regulations allowing hunting on a general license. FWP could also physically relocate elk, noting that some areas are under desired objectives.

Denowh notes that the commission is ultimately the decision maker on regulations and says he was surprised it did not adopt FWP Director Hank Worsech’s recommendations to move to a split between private-land general license hunting while continuing with permits on public land for several hunting districts. He believes Worsech is “in a difficult spot,” publicly identifying the problem and offering a solution but the commission went a different direction based on “intense political pressure” from groups and hunters that objected.

Nick Gevock, a consultant on conservation issues that has long been involved in elk management, said in an interview he does not think the lawsuit is representative of most Montana landowners.

“I think most Montana landowners understand if you’re having problems with the public’s elk, public hunters should be part of the solution,” he said, noting that a tenet of wildlife management is controlling populations through hunting females rather than males.

“We have no problem with the state managing to objective, but we all know the way to do that is to kill the reproductive part of the herd: cow elk. I think really what they’re asking for here, they want total control of public wildlife.”

Gevock, pointing to federal assistance programs and state wildlife management areas and federal refuges opening to grazing during emergencies, said he has empathy for ranchers facing drought. But he also targeted UPOM directly, characterizing the organization’s filing of a friend of the court brief arguing Montana’s stream access law resulted in state-mandated trespass, and the filing of a lawsuit opposing FWP’s parameters for wild bison reintroduction, shows a pattern of hostility toward public hunters and anglers.

The bison regulations came under former Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock while the settlement came under Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte. Gevock believes this lawsuit will be a litmus test for how the current administration values public access and public wildlife.

“I think it’s pretty clear the fix is in, the state will probably put up a very weak defense,” he said. “… This case strikes to the heart of our longstanding traditions of public wildlife in Montana. The only way public hunters will be represented is if they intervene in the case.”

FWP has not filed a response in the case and declined to comment, citing the ongoing litigation.

Tom Kuglin is the deputy editor for the Lee Newspapers State Bureau. His coverage focuses on outdoors, recreation and natural resources.

