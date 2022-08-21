Lawsuit accuses Montana wildlife commission of illegal meeting

The Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission has been accused by a wolf advocacy group of conducting an illegal meeting via email before the body considered controversial regulations on elk shoulder seasons and hunting and trapping wolves last year, according to an amended lawsuit.

In March, Wolves of the Rockies filed a lawsuit in Lewis and Clark County District Court seeking to compel Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks to release public documents including emails. The group argued the agency was taking an unreasonable amount of time to produce records related to several requests and did not communicate adequately when asked for status updates.

In June upon receiving a portion of the requested records, attorneys filed an amended complaint arguing that commission emails showed evidence of an illegal public meeting. The group now requests the court find the emails violated its right to participate, issue an injunction prohibiting the commission from engaging in non-public meetings via email, and render the 2021-2022 wolf hunting and trapping regulations void.

In a response brief filed Aug. 18, the department denies that a public meeting took place. The state’s attorney contends that one of the emails sent did not result in an open discussion, and that the commission chair instructed commissioners to hold individual discussions. FWP also argues that because the wolf season is over, the lawsuit and requested sanctions are moot.

Records obtained by the group and reviewed by the Montana State News Bureau show several emails from last August that include a quorum of commissioners. The emails from Aug. 7, 16, 17 and 18, 2021, include commissioners appointed by Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte — Lesley Robinson, Pat Tabor, Brian Cebull and K.C. Walsh. The lone commissioner at the time appointed by former Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock, Pat Byorth, was not included. FWP Director Hank Worsech, Deputy Director Dustin Temple and chief of staff Quentin Kujala are included on one of the emails; they are not on the commission.

The commission has since expanded to seven members.

“In the documents produced by FWP it also became clear that certain commissioners were engaged in illegal public meetings that were neither publicly noticed nor conducted openly,” the lawsuit states. “ … The emails contained specific recommendations and draft options for the various rules to be discussed at the Aug. 20, 2021 commission meeting.”

The amended lawsuit also cites statements made by Tabor and Robinson during that August meeting last year the group contends imply additional discussions took place as a result of the emails.

“Based on those statements, and the emails, it is clear that the commissioners collectively communicated and decided they would pass the proposed motion prior to the Aug. 20, 2021, meeting,” the filing states. “Because the decision was made prior to the meeting, any public comment at the meeting was undercut and meaningless. In essence, (Wolves of the Rockies) were excluded from the public process.”

Commission emails

On Aug. 7, 2021, Tabor sent an email to Cebull and Walsh with a draft of a motion for wolf regulations. The email notes that the Legislature had passed several new laws aimed at reducing the state’s wolf population. FWP had produced multiple options for management actions that the commission was considering at the time.

“These are the various options from the June packet condensed to synopsis of the action we could take, viewing the sum of actions as a serious attempt to implement the 4 Bills," the email, which contains attachments, states. "Feel free to comment or call to discuss. As this is subject to (public records requests), I’m not advocating one way or another but rather just establishing a starting point.”

The only commissioner to respond was Robinson, who chairs the commission. She instructed commissioners to not “respond all” with discussions. Discussions should take place individually, she wrote. Robinson’s predecessor is listed by name as a recipient of the Aug. 7 email, so it is not clear if the name is only an identifier for that district’s commissioner or if she received it separately.

Montana law defines a public meeting as “the convening of a quorum of the constituent membership of a public agency or association … whether corporal or by means of electronic equipment, to hear, discuss, or act upon a matter over which the agency has supervision, control, jurisdiction, or advisory power.”

In its recent response, FWP makes several arguments that the emails were within the bounds of the law and did not deprive Wolves of the Rockies’ members their right to participate. A sent email shows only that a quorum of the commission received an email, and Robinson properly prevented a potential public meeting from taking place with her response, the agency contends.

“To hold that sending an email constitutes a public meeting would be a novel extension of the definition of a meeting — and thus the public’s right to participate — particularly where the quorum only exists upon the receipt of the email, but the recipients have no control over where they receive it,” the reply states.

FWP further contends that live public meetings during the commission process were sufficient to provide public participation.

“Even if these emails arguably did constitute a meeting (which FWP does not concede), the multiple other public meetings and extensive comment period ensured the public ‘had available to all information under consideration, and plenty of time to digest the material and propose revisions,’” the filing states.

In addition to the Aug. 7 emails, on Aug. 16 Walsh sent the other Gianforte-appointed commissioners a copy of the Wyoming wolf hunting and trapping regulations.

On Aug. 16, individual commissioners received an email from Paul Fielder, who is a subdirector for the Montana Trappers Association. Fielder also is a state representative who brought some trapping legislation in the last session. The email advised that the MTA would offer snaring clinics in response to his legislation allowing snaring of wolves.

On Aug. 17, Tabor emailed Robinson, Cebull and Walsh in reference to Fielder’s email, saying he believes the education “helps us” and should be encouraged by the commission since they cannot mandate it. Tabor goes on to discuss his consultation with FWP’s attorney about avoiding endangered species while trapping, and advising that his recommended motion will include a prohibition on snaring in federally designated grizzly bear recovery zones. That provision was included in the motion Tabor introduced publicly on Aug. 20.

Tabor further advises that he is redrafting and will later provide motions on brown trout regulations, elk shoulder seasons and wolves.

On Aug. 18 Tabor emailed the other Gianforte-appointed commissioners, Kujala and Worsech with what appear to be his attached motions for wolves, elk shoulder seasons and brown trout.

Kujala replied, saying he had additional discussions with Worsech and offered adjustments and clarifications. His response implies that elk shoulder seasons on public lands are included as part of the proposals.

FWP did offer a 14-day public comment period last July on the concept of using shoulder seasons on public lands, but the specific proposal first became public at the Aug. 20 commission meeting.

Tabor sent an additional email on Aug. 18 to Kujala and copied Robinson, Cebull and Walsh, as well as Worsech and Dustin Temple. The email states that Tabor had received Gianforte natural resource advisor Mike Freeman’s support for motions on elk shoulder seasons and a floating date for the opening of wolf trapping season.

“I just spoke with Mike Freeman who indicated support of elk shoulder season as a trial in a handful of districts,” Tabor wrote. “So we will proceed with that motion. It is unfortunate that the Department decided not to alter recommendation under the guise that we could learn from it to be better informed for the season setting process.

“Mike also advocated for a floating opening trapping date for wolves in Grizzly Zones for extant trapping methods, where the department would (after reading conditions) advise if it can start the Monday after Thanksgiving or any day thereafter, if they don’t then it would open no later (than) 12/15. Can you add that slight modification to my wolf motion?”

Wolves of the Rockies argues that the emails and resulting conversations spurred by them show a quorum deliberated and likely decided agenda items ahead of time.

“Based on these emails, and the side conversations that likely happened based on Commissioner Robinson’s recommendations, by the time the Aug. 20, 2021, commission meeting started, the majority of commissioners had already decided on the outcome of the votes regarding, at a minimum, wolf regulations and elk shoulder seasons,” the amended lawsuit states.

In response to an email from the Montana State News Bureau, Tabor declined to comment, citing the ongoing litigation. He directed inquires to FWP’s legal counsel.

FWP and the governor’s office also declined to comment due to the litigation.

Aug. 20 commission meeting

At the Aug. 20 meeting, Byorth, the Bullock appointee, remarked on the detail of Tabor’s wolf motion, which included both regional and statewide thresholds for wolf harvest, as well as regulations on snares, the floating start date, hunting at night and baiting. Byorth, who had to ask for a copy of the motion during the meeting, questioned whether commissioners had met outside the public venue to discuss the proposal.

Robinson said she was “unaware” of a quorum discussing the wolf regulations and Tabor said he had not discussed the proposal or any topics related to commission business with a quorum.

"I have never had a conversation (with) more than one ... commissioner at any given time on this entire topic or for that matter, any topic related to the commission business because I'm very clear on what the public process is," Tabor said in the meeting.

When reached for comment Byorth declined to discuss the substance of emails under litigation but did offer an assessment of his exclusion by the Gianforte-appointed commissioners, calling it "an affront to our long history of a collegial commission."

“I think it is rank politicization of a body designed by statute to be apolitical,” he said. “ … Since the new commission became appointed and affirmed by the Senate, they’ve purposefully excluded me and really the people of Region 3 from a voice on decision making."

At the Aug. 20 meeting, the commission adopted Tabor’s proposed wolf regulations on a 3-2 vote, with Byorth and Walsh dissenting. Byorth was the lone vote against moving shoulder seasons onto public lands.

Mootness

Wolves of the Rockies has asked the court to compel additional information it believes is public, namely text messages and emails sent by commissioners on private accounts that they were found to be using in the records request.

FWP has argued in a pair of briefs the court should render the portion of the lawsuit alleging open meeting violations moot. The groups seek legal relief that would “void a set of regulations no longer in effect.” Any finding that the commission did not follow the proper public process would only be advisory in nature, FWP argues, and asks for dismissal.

The group concedes in one brief that the court may dismiss the request to void the regulations as moot, but counters that a determination that the commission met illegally remains an important ruling, as the commission meets annually to review wolf regulations and that the case is of a public interest.