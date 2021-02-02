Lawmakers weigh increasing coal tax funding for low-income housing loans

As housing prices continue to soar in parts of Montana, state lawmakers are considering expanding a program that taps into the state’s coal tax trust fund to provide loans for low-income housing.

House Bill 21, sponsored by Rep. Geraldine Custer, R-Forsyth, builds on a $15 million program established by the 2019 Legislature. With less than a half million dollars remaining in the loan program, the measure would allocate an additional $15 million from the coal tax trust fund.

“The need to retain affordable apartments in our housing stock is crucial,” Rep. David Fern, D-Whitefish, told the Senate Finance and Claims Committee during a hearing on the bill Tuesday, adding that the loans would help to address the “acute shortage of affordable housing in our state.”

Tuesday’s hearing was the first for the bill since it cleared the House last month on a 57-42 vote. The bill came out of the interim process at the with backing from the bipartisan Local Government Interim Committee.

Under the measure, the state Board of Housing would continue to administer the program, with $5 million of the new funds becoming available in 2022, and $10 million in 2023. The initial $15 million has funded seven projects in Belt, Cascade, Livingston, Havre, Helena, Joliet and Laurel, according to the Legislative Fiscal Division.