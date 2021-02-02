Lawmakers weigh increasing coal tax funding for low-income housing loans

As housing prices continue to soar in parts of Montana, state lawmakers are considering expanding a program that taps into the state’s coal tax trust fund to provide loans for low-income housing.
House Bill 21, sponsored by Rep. Geraldine Custer, R-Forsyth, builds on a $15 million program established by the 2019 Legislature. With less than a half million dollars remaining in the loan program, the measure would allocate an additional $15 million from the coal tax trust fund.
“The need to retain affordable apartments in our housing stock is crucial,” Rep. David Fern, D-Whitefish, told the Senate Finance and Claims Committee during a hearing on the bill Tuesday, adding that the loans would help to address the “acute shortage of affordable housing in our state.”
Tuesday’s hearing was the first for the bill since it cleared the House last month on a 57-42 vote. The bill came out of the interim process at the with backing from the bipartisan Local Government Interim Committee.
Under the measure, the state Board of Housing would continue to administer the program, with $5 million of the new funds becoming available in 2022, and $10 million in 2023. The initial $15 million has funded seven projects in Belt, Cascade, Livingston, Havre, Helena, Joliet and Laurel, according to the Legislative Fiscal Division.
Fern, along with supporters of the bill, argued the return on the interest generated by the loans would be comparable, if not higher, than those of the fund’s other investments. But some Republicans chafed at the idea of doubling down on a program created less than two years ago.
Tapping into Montana’s coal tax money has historically been a touchy subject for both parties in prior sessions, with proposals to do so often attacked as “busting the trust.”
Half of the state’s coal taxes are constitutionally required to flow into the more than $1 billion coal severance tax trust fund. That trust contains five smaller funds, which generate interest to fund categories of projects including school facilities, renewable resource projects and drinking water infrastructure.
The housing loan program allocates money from the coal severance tax permanent fund, which contains about half the trust’s dollars. Interest from that sub-fund flows into the state’s general fund.
During the bill’s Jan. 18 hearing on the House floor, several Republicans argued that it’s too soon to pull another $15 million from the fund, with the state on the hook if the borrowers were to default.
Other GOP lawmakers argued more broadly against government-backed loans for low-income housing, including Rep. Brad Tschida of Missoula, where the lack of affordable housing has been especially severe.
“This is not a bill that deals with equality of opportunity,” Tschida said. “It basically Balkanizes groups and says we’ll pick a winner or a loser.”
But during Tuesday’s hearing, Stacy Anderson with the Montana Primary Care Association pointed to affordable housing as one of the top “social determinants of health” for vulnerable populations.
“I would say that the No. 1 issue that we hear from our patients is housing,” Anderson told the Senate panel.
No opponents testified against the bill, which received support from the Montana Association of Realtors, the Montana Housing Coalition and the Kalispell Chamber of Commerce.
Sen. Ryan Osmundson, R-Buffalo, the committee chair, said a vote on the bill will likely take place Thursday. The bill then heads to the full Senate.