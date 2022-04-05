Lawmakers vote to oppose ballot initiative adding Gallatin, Madison river protections

Under a new law that requires legislators to weigh in on proposed ballot measures, an interim committee of lawmakers voted 8-2 Tuesday to oppose an initiative to add new environmental protections to stretches of the Gallatin and Madison rivers.

The Water Policy Interim Committee voted to oppose Initiative 191 following a 2 ½ hour hearing. Three Democrats joined the committee’s five Republicans in opposition, while two Democrats voted to support the ballot measure. The vote will now appear on signature-gathering petitions, per a new state law.

I-191 would designate 35 miles of the Gallatin River, from the Yellowstone National Park boundary to the Spanish Creek confluence, and about 55 miles of the Madison River, from Hebgen Lake to Ennis Lake, as “outstanding resource waters.” The designation affords the state’s highest protection and would prohibit any new or increased pollution adversely affecting water quality. The permitting prohibition would also be extended to temporary changes causing an adverse change in water quality — only permanent changes are prohibited under current law.

Currently, waters within national parks and wilderness areas are under outstanding resource water designations. The public may petition the Montana Department of Environmental Quality to designate new waters, a process that includes criteria such as presence of endangered or threatened species, sources of municipal water supply or outstanding environmental or economic values. The process also includes completion of environmental analysis via an environmental impact statement. The Legislature holds final authority over whether to adopt the designation.

Proponents of the measure argued more stringent protections were necessary in response to pollution tied to booming growth in the area.

“The secret of Montana is out,” said John Meyer, executive director of Cottonwood Environmental Law Center, one of the groups backing I-191. “People are coming here from all over the world to buy up a piece of heaven and as more and more people come here, our rivers are being threatened by pollution, and this is our last opportunity to protect these stretches of the Madison and Gallatin rivers for future generations.”

Meyer pointed to the Legislature’s changes to pollution permit standards for “nutrients,” namely nitrogen and phosphorus, saying it puts those rivers at risk.

Clinton Nagel with Gallatin Wildlife Association was also among supporters testifying, saying the aim of the initiative is simply to protect water resources for public health, wildlife and aesthetics.

But opponents included a diverse group of lawmakers, as well as those with agriculture, construction, mining, timber and recreation interests, with many arguing the measure went too far and would stifle economic growth and taxes for local and statewide needs.

“Like many, I have serious concerns about water quality in the Gallatin River,” said Sen. Pat Flowers, D-Belgrade, who’s district includes Big Sky. “But I don’t think designating the Gallatin an outstanding resource water is the right solution.”

The initiative would circumvent statute that includes consultation with local governments before a legislative designation, he said. Flowers also raised concerns that the measure could lead to surges in unpermitted nutrient discharges, namely from septic tanks which are not permitted as opposed to waste water treatment facilities. That could ultimately lead to more pollution in the rivers, he said.

The issue of unintended consequences was a prevalent argument of opponents.

Rep. Ken Walsh, R-Twin Bridges, serving in a district that includes Madison County, questioned whether I-191 would allow for additional fishing access sites to be built.

Clayton Elliott with Montana Trout Unlimited told the committee while his organization advocates for cold, clean and connected water, it had concerns the designations could prohibit permitting for some restoration work.

Krista Lee Evans, a water rights consultant with the Association of Gallatin Agricultural Irrigators, said ambiguity in the initiative language, particularly the “temporary” change, could pose problems for routine maintenance of infrastructure.

And several opponents contended that restricting growth would stifle efforts to build affordable workforce housing.

“Responsible development is feasible but extreme reactive measures such as I-191 mean only the most wealthy will be able to live in the Gallatin going forward," said Abigail St. Lawrence, representing the Montana Building Industry Association.

In weighing her vote on the issue, Sen. Jill Cohenour, D-East Helena, cited concerns over the ability to do permitting, and that while she would like to feel like she is taking a position of protecting the resource, “what I’m seeing is this is not going to be protecting the resource, this initiative goes too far.”

Sen. Shane Morigeau, D-Missoula, in explaining his opposition vote, said he believed a balance needed to be struck and that making the designation without environmental review in the form of an environmental impact statement was too big of a risk.

Sen. Jeff Welborn, R-Dillion, believed the measure would tie the hands of whoever is in the governor’s office.

“I think the only thing we really know is what we don’t know,” he said.

Other lawmakers voting to oppose I-191 were Republicans Sen. Walt Sales, Reps. Rhonda Knudsen, Marty Malone and Bob Phalen; and Democrat Willis Curdy.

Democratic Reps. Tom France of Missoula and Robert Farris-Olsen of Helena voted against opposing the ballot measure but did not publicly state their reasoning.

Tuesday’s meeting was the first required of a ballot initiative under House Bill 651. Sponsored by Rep. Marta Bertoglio, R-Clancy, the law inserts the Legislature into the initiative process, requiring an interim committee vote to be reflected on signature gathering petitions. The bill also requires a warning label be placed on signature petitions should the attorney general find the proposal could hurt business.

In January Attorney General Austin Knudsen found the initiative legally insufficient, ruling that it constituted a taking of private property without compensation to property owners. The determination was made under a provision of HB 651, requiring the attorney general to analyze “the substantive legality of the proposed issue if approved by the voters.”

Last month, the Montana Supreme Court overruled the attorney general, finding Knudsen lacked the authority to reject an initiative based on a government “taking” of property. The seven justices unanimously ruled that Knudsen’s legal finding “misapprehends and misapplies the law that applies to constitutional takings” and “contradicts the statutory scheme creating the attorney general’s review process.”

The high court’s ruling cleared the way for Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen to advance I-191 to the Legislature for its portion of the review process under HB 651.

Tom Kuglin is the deputy editor for the Lee Newspapers State Bureau. His coverage focuses on outdoors, recreation and natural resources.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.