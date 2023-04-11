The proposed budget for the state health department grew by $56 million Tuesday as a Senate budget committee made their changes to the bill that will set state spending for the next two years.

The new spending is mostly aimed at the Montana State Hospital in Warm Springs and was added through amendments from Sen. Carl Glimm, R-Kila. The Department of Public Health and Human Services' budget is the largest of all agencies in the state, clocking in at just shy of $14 billion over the next two years.

Earlier in the session, House Bill 835 from Rep. Bob Keenan, R-Big Fork, brought on behalf of the state health department and governor’s office, would have directed $150 million to the state health department outside the typical budgeting process. About $56 million was intended for overspending in the budget cycle that ends in July and the rest was money department Director Charlie Brereton told lawmakers his agency would need over the next two years to keep the state hospital operating and pay for Medicaid caseloads.

However, overspending on the old budget is typically dealt with in a different bill and spending on department operations for the upcoming two years is put into House Bill 2, the state’s main budget legislation. Some lawmakers objected to Brereton’s approach, and later HB 835 was stripped to only contain the $56 million for last budget’s estimated extra costs.

The first amendment Tuesday, added by Glimm, increased the health department budget by $50 million for facility operations and staffing at the state hospital, Glimm said.

“This covers both the overages in traveling nurses and the overage due to us losing our certification there from CMS,” the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, Glimm told the committee. “ … We’re putting it in the budget like it should be.”

Without any further discussion, the amendment passed an 11-8 vote, with all Democrats and some Republicans on the committee opposed.

The next amendment from Glimm was $6.1 million, with $4 million aimed at regaining certification from the federal government at Montana State Hospital and the rest to maintain that status at the Montana Mental Health Nursing Care Center in Lewistown.

That amendment also passed, on a 13-6 margin.

The Montana State Hospital lost its federal certification last year amid findings of patient deaths and mistreatment. The decertification came with a loss of millions in federal matching money used to operate the facility.

Another amendment also passed, on a contingency basis, to remove child care funding lawmakers added in the House to help boost child care subsidies using untapped federal money from the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families. The amendment was again from Glimm, who said if a separate bill to spend $7.1 million in state money on the Best Beginnings child chare scholarship program passes, the TANF funding would be pulled back. One block of funding that would be removed put $1.3 million in unused TANF money to child care subsidies.

Through the rest of Tuesday’s meeting, Republicans shot down amendment after amendment from Democrats, including one seeking to increase the rates paid to Medicaid providers to reach benchmark rates found in a recent study. Those rates have been one of the most-debated issues this session, with Republicans pointing to the increases already approved and Democrats saying they want to see even more of the state’s historic surplus put toward the issue.

The rate amendment proposed by Sen. Chris Pope, D-Bozeman, would have increased the state’s budget by $24.8 million in state money and a corresponding $48.9 million in matching federal special funds.

“These inadequate reimbursement rates have been going on for decades, and it's been the responsibility of … administrations (from both parties) during that time period where the reimbursement rates have basically been neglected and mismanagement mismanaged,” Pope said.

Glimm opposed the amendment, saying Montana had already made “historic adjustments.” While Pope referenced several nursing home closures in Montana where owners have cited the lack of reimbursement as part of the reasons why, Glimm said that wasn’t the only reason why.

“It is true that providers, some providers, are closing their doors. That isn't always just a money issue. This is a changing landscape. Things are happening differently and there are models that maybe don't work anymore,” Glimm said. “There are people who run their businesses better than others. All those things factor into that. We can't just throw money at the issue.”

Pope’s amendment died on a 6-13 vote.

Democrats also brought failed amendments to increase funding for waiver programs that serve people with disabilities. The minority party has tried to boost money to reduce waitlists on programs, but Republicans have resisted, saying that money won’t necessarily mean more open slots in programs.

Democrats also saw an effort to re-add continuous eligibility to the state’s Medicaid expansion program go down with Republican opposition. Other failed efforts from Democratic legislators included one-time only money to boost nursing homes and directing money to tobacco cessation and prevention.