A proposal to re-write the rules for the 2024 election for Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Tester’s seat went down on a nearly unanimous committee vote Wednesday, after a Republican lawmaker said he’d been heavily lobbied by voters to oppose it.

“I have had a lot of my folks from back home reach out to me and ask me to vote ‘no’ on this,” Rep. Gregory Frazer of Deer Lodge said during the House State Administration Committee’s action on the bill Wednesday morning. “... With all due respect to the sponsor, because I know that he’s worked very hard, but as the conduit of my constituents, I’m their voice. I’m going to oppose this bill.”

Frazer’s subsequent motion to table Senate Bill 566 effectively ended the discussion, and the committee voted 17-1 to do so. The legislation would have created a “jungle primary,” in which all candidates run together in the same primary, and then the top-two vote-getters advance to the general election.

Montana’s Libertarian Party, which consistently earns enough votes to make it to the general-election ballot, argued the proposal would effectively silence third parties by keeping them out of the general election.

And notably, the proposal was written to only apply to Montana’s 2024 U.S. Senate race, earning accusations of partisan chicanery by the GOP. Republicans hold all federal and statewide elected offices in the state, with the exception of Tester’s Senate seat. The three-term Democrat is running for reelection next year, and has a track record of razor-thin victories in which the Libertarian candidate won enough votes to potentially influence the outcome.

SB 566’s sponsor, Sen. Greg Hertz, R-Polson, has said it would only apply to Tester’s race because of the lengthier terms of U.S. senators. The bill expires in 2025, Hertz has said, because he only intended the bill as a “test run” before potentially applying it to other elections.

Tester is widely seen by political observers as among the most vulnerable Senate Democrats up for reelection next year, and the national Republican Party has its sights set on his seat as it seeks to retake control of the upper chamber.

SB 566 was hotly debated in the state Senate shortly before a transmittal deadline earlier this month. It passed with only GOP support, 27-24. Seven of the upper chamber’s Republicans voted against it.

The top Democrat on the committee that voted to table the bill, Bozeman Rep. Kelly Kortum, said after Wednesday’s vote that his caucus also heard loudly from independent and third-part voters urging them to oppose the bill.

Tabling a bill doesn’t mean it’s dead, however. A tabled bill can be voted back to life by the committee or the full House. And the waning days of the session are often ripe for last-minute procedural maneuvers used to resurrect legislation or rewrite bills still working through the process.

“Nothing’s dead until sine die,” Kortum said, referring to the motion to adjourn the legislative session. “And I saw some shenanigans last session that just made my jaw drop to the floor.”