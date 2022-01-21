Lawmakers urge swift relief at Montana State Hospital

After hearing directly from Montana State Hospital staff about the workforce shortage at the Warm Springs facility, state lawmakers on Friday urged officials to take action and relieve the burden on remaining staff.

"It sounds to me as if there's a fire going on and we're going to have to study how to put fires out and we should, but in the meanwhile if we wait the outcome of that to deal with this crisis … I see that as being quite dangerous," Rep. Ed Stafman, a Bozeman Democrat who chairs the Children, Families, Health and Human Services Committee told the state health department director Friday.

Current and former employees have grown more vocal in recent months about their frustrations with a continuing staff exodus driven by what they describe an unresponsive and inadequately trained administration. Several current employees testified before the committee on Friday, albeit hesitantly, with some voicing their concerns about retaliation for speaking out publicly.

Larissa Holbrook, president of the one of the unions in Warm Springs and an employee at the hospital since 2000, told legislators her membership is down from 320 four years ago to 150 employees. The Department of Public Health and Human Services, which operates the hospital, recently reported 40% of positions are vacant at the hospital, although many of those functions are being performed at a much more expensive rate. According to DPHHS, the state hospital contracted with 22 traveling staff in 2019, and that number rose to 136 in 2021.

Holbrook said Friday those contract workers often lack the training to intervene when patients can grow violent.

"When you take a unit where the majority of the floor staff is contract staff … they can't do anything," she said.

To stabilize the workforce and bring the department's health care facilities under one division, DPHHS in November put out a request for bids for a consultant to provide temporary management of the facilities, not just the state hospital. The contract award is $2.2 million, and the services would be in place for 16 months, after which the state would hire a permanent manager.

Many who testified at Friday's hearing said that money would be better spent on retaining staff. Sen. Mark Sweeney, a Democrat whose district includes the state hospital, said the new position would just add another "unnecessary" layer of management.

"We have a problem right now that needs to be addressed, without another layer of management coming in," he said.

Sweeney was part of a three-person panel that kicked the hearing off. Sweeney said, having heard from employees for months, he believes the facility's administration should be held accountable for the staff exodus.

Jeremy Hoscheid, also on the panel, said tensions have grown fraught between the staff and management. Hoscheid is the executive director of the Mental Disabilities Board of Visitors, which advocates for and represents state hospital patients.

"There's a very clear us-versus-them environment and that sort of work environment is not conducive in any place, let alone a state-run psychiatric hospital," he said.

"And while staffing struggles themselves are not new at the state hospital, current drastically inadequate staffing levels are placing patients and staff in life-or-death situations," he added.

An inspection of the facility in September uncovered four deficiencies, including a failure to maintain staffing levels. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid, which requires the facility to meet certain standards in order to receive federal funding, in November told state hospital administrators no corrective plan was needed.

The Montana State News Bureau last week asked why no corrective action was needed in light of the deficiencies, which includes a failure to investigate whether a patient's death was the result of neglect. On Thursday, CMS said it was going to revisit the inspection report and follow-up with the state hospital.

"The issues cited in this case raised concerns with CMS," a CMS spokesperson said in an emailed statement Friday. "We remain concerned, and we are in active discussions and follow-up with the state officials on this case to ensure that the health and safety concerns cited have been addressed."

The federal health agency, however, declined to comment when asked if staffing requirements have been loosened due to the nationwide workforce shortage in the health care industry.

A number of employees testified remotely Friday in defense of the hospital's administration with a handful of statistics that show conflicts between patients and staff are down. Patient-on-staff assaults, for example, are down 68%, said Derek O'Brien, a psychiatric social worker. Patient grievances and abuse investigations are down, as well as patient-on-patient assaults.

"Patient care isn't any worse than it was in 2018," O'Brien said. "It might actually be improving."

The defense of the state hospital administration prompted several employees up to the podium who had not yet testified, Holbrook among them. Of course patient-on-staff assaults are down, she said; there are fewer staff to assault.

"I don't feel it's an accurate representation of why our numbers are down," she said.

Adam Meier, director at DPHHS, told the committee he is seeking more context around the issues raised at the state hospital, but he was hesitant to be hasty about shaking up the administration.

"I think there's been some meaningful improvements in operational aspects but there may be personality mismatches, right? There may be some things that are abrasive about certain members of the senior administration," Meier said. "I want to make sure that we're correcting this, too.

"So I agree that there are fires burning that I think are the same fires that most providers are facing across the state, some more acute than others," he added.

Stafman, the committee chair, said near the end of the meeting he may assign two committee members to follow the matter at the state hospital closely over the next couple months. Meier, in response, said he would provide lawmakers access to the contractor.

"In fact, I included a requirement in the (contract) for the contractor to be willing to testify in front of a legislative committee for updates, so you will have as much access as you desire," Meier said.

