Lawmakers to debate new state district maps, and the process that crafted them

With little pomp or circumstance, the Montana Legislature on Friday officially received the new House and Senate maps being proposed by the state’s redistricting commission. The handoff opens a politically charged 30-day window for lawmakers to offer their feedback.

The body’s recommendations are due back to the Districting and Apportionment Commission at the end of that period, although the independent redistricting commission isn’t bound to accept any of those changes. The clock started ticking at 11 a.m., when Legislative Services Division Director Jerry Howe dropped the House and Senate maps off with the top lawmakers in each chamber. The final maps will go into effect for the 2024 elections.

Redistricting occurs once every decade in order to account for population shifts reflected in the latest census. But this year, it also coincides with Republican lawmakers holding a supermajority in both the House and Senate for the first time in the state’s recent history — giving the party the votes needed to unilaterally send constitutional amendments to the voters for approval. If early bill requests are any indication, the Montana Constitution’s provision creating an independent redistricting commission rests squarely in the GOP’s sights.

In an interview this week, Maylinn Smith, the commission's chair, said she looks forward to hearing the Legislature’s feedback, but noted that given the bipartisan, consensus-building work of the commission over the past six months, she hopes those recommendations will be bipartisan as well.

“The reality is that bipartisan recommendations are going to carry more weight, at least with me, than what I view as partisan posturing-types of statements,” she said.

Smith is the nonpartisan member of the five-member commission, which also includes two Democrats and two Republicans appointed by each party. She added that she expects tweaks that have ripple effects on fewer districts will also be more palatable than wholesale changes to a map that’s been publicly worked on for nearly six months.

“I’m not saying that if they have some really good reason for it, and can demonstrate how to make that change without having to throw away the entire map, I’m not saying it’s not a possibility,” she said.

No hearings have been scheduled yet for the proposed map, Senate Republican spokesman Kyle Schmauch said Friday. But GOP leadership plans to hold joint hearings with members of the House and Senate state administration committees during the next 30 days. The plan, Schmauch said, is to pull together those recommendations into a joint resolution that will be sponsored by Senate President Jason Ellsworth, R-Hamilton.

A number of Republican lawmakers have already made no secret of their frustration with the process, which some see as having benefited Democrats in the latest legislative maps. The commission is made up of four partisan members — two from each party — and the nonpartisan chair.

After the two sides deadlocked on a pair of proposed legislative maps, Smith sided with the Democrats on a major vote process this fall. Aside from several tweaks advocated for by Republicans since then, that Democrats’ map has largely survived the process.

Rep. Jed Hinkle, R-Belgrade, is among about a half-dozen Republican lawmakers who have requested bill drafts that aim to change the constitutional provision establishing the redistricting commission. Those constitutional referendums first need to secure a two-thirds vote of the entire Legislature, or 100 votes, and then win approval by a majority of the state’s voters. Republicans control 102 seats across both chambers.

“They create these long, snake-y districts that are obviously gerrymandered, because they wind through the valley in strange ways and take in precincts that benefit one particular party,” Hinkle said, referring to the Democrats.

Last year, however, it was Republicans who won over Smith with their proposed map. That process, to draw congressional districts after Montana gained a second House seat for the first time in 30 years, resulted in a western congressional district that substantially favors GOP candidates, and an eastern district that tilts Republican by around 20 percentage points. Democrats had wanted a more competitive western district.

The makeup of the commission has in past years been targeted by Republican lawmakers. The state Constitution tasks the four partisans with finding consensus on a fifth member. But when they deadlock, the constitution punts the decision to the state Supreme Court.

For Republicans who have long suggested that the state’s high court is dominated by liberal-leaning justices, that’s a recipe for a process that will tilt toward the Democrats.

“If anyone is coherent at all, they understand that the Supreme Court is pretty much a liberal Democratic operation, so they always appoint a Democrat,” Sen. Steve Hinebauch, a Wibaux Republican, said in a recent interview.

Many political observers and those in the judiciary — including the justices themselves — dispute that. A Republican-dominated committee set up last session to probe the state’s high court recently walked back accusations to that effect, after the chief justice called them libelous.

But Hinebauch is one of a half-dozen GOP lawmakers who have initiated legislation that would ask voters to change the constitution’s language on the redistricting committee. While none of those drafts have been publicly released, he said he would like to remove the Supreme Court from the process of picking the fifth member.

He suggested instead giving that power to the governor, or a panel of legislators. Both of those branches are currently controlled by Republicans. But Hinebauch argued those elected officials more closely represent the will of the people than a group of appointed judges.

“All I want to do is make it so the people can run it, and reflect the people’s ideas,” he said.

Minority Leader Kim Abbott, D-Helena, said that Democrats feel the current constitutional language establishes the best possible way to make an inherently political process fair to both sides, and to the voters. And she noted that other states have increasingly moved toward independent redistricting panels.

“The process is hard, and it’s meant to be hard,” Abbott said. “It’s meant to force compromise, and it did that.”

Another GOP proposal, sponsored by Sen. Keith Regier of Kalispell, would require the Legislature’s approval to finalize a new legislative map. In a recent interview, Regier said his referendum would be a “one-word change” to the language governing the Legislature’s nonbinding recommendations on the map. He sees the commission’s fifth member wielding too much power in the process. The most contentious issues are often decided by the nonpartisan chair’s tie-breaking vote.

“I don’t really feel that the framers of the constitution wanted it to where it would come down to one person controlling the whole redistricting that way,” Regier said.

But during the 1972 Constitutional Convention that wrote Montana’s current constitution, many delegates expressed dissatisfaction with the redistricting process at the time, which gave the job to the Legislature. Arlyne Reichert, one of the delegates who was on the committee that debated the redistricting process, said she feels like giving the Legislature final say over the map will simply revert to the “mess” that it was before.

“The whole session after the Census would be fighting,” Reichert said in an interview. “It’s pretty hard for legislators to be picking their own districts … Some just wanted to protect their own territory, there was squabbling and the people were saying, ‘You aren’t getting any work done.’”

Regier doesn’t see it that way.

“I think it would mean they’d have to get together with the commission and hammer out the differences and make it work,” he said. “I don’t think that would be too difficult to do.”

When the constitution was being debated half a century ago, there were a minority of delegates who wanted the Legislature to retain a substantial role in the process. But making the commission fully independent from the Legislature, Reichert said, was the only way to ensure the districting process would be fair and not dominated by party politics.

“It’s about getting the best possible representation for our state,” she said.

In an interview last month, Smith, the current redistricting chair, said been cognizant of the calls from the right to change the commission’s structure or the way it operates. But the law school professor defended the constitution’s provision establishing the commission as a model approach to navigating a politically fraught process.

“I never want to do this again, but I’m a huge fan of this process,” Smith said. “I think it really is the only way you can get independence in the process to create fair maps for everybody, that recognizes those minority voices, that recognizes those communities of interest, that isn’t just done for political gain.”