Lawmakers take up state employee pay plan aimed at addressing turnover, vacancies

State employees could see a significant bump in base pay over the next two years as the Legislature considers a plan negotiated between unions and governor’s office.

Rep. John Fitzpatrick, R-Anaconda, is carrying House Bill 13, the employee pay plan that comes each session. This Legislature will consider higher raises than in past years as state government faces tight labor markets, steeper competition from a nimble private sector and high vacancy rates.

“This bill in my opinion is really not a salary increase bill,” Fitzpatrick told the House Appropriations Committee on Tuesday, but rather a “break-even” bill to due to high inflation.

The bill mandates an increase to state employees’ base salaries for each of the next two fiscal years of $1.50 or 4%, whichever is higher. Employees would also receive a one-time lump sum payment of up to $1,040.

HB 13 also makes a change to state holidays, mandating that offices be open on Election Day but that employees receive a “floating” holiday instead.

By comparison, in 2021 as Montana dealt with the earlier months of the pandemic the Legislature approved no increase in base pay for the first year of the biennium followed by a 55-cent-per-hour increase the following year. The bill also provided a 0.5% increase for 25-year employees.

For some workers such as psychiatric technicians at the Montana State Hospital at Warm Springs, the $1.50 increase will equate to a roughly 8% raise, Fitzpatrick said.

The plan was negotiated between unions and the office of Gov. Greg Gianforte. The governor’s budget director, Ryan Osmundson, state agencies and unions all came out in support of the bill Tuesday. Across state government, turnover and high vacancy rates have affected programs from health care to subdivision reviews.

“We are having some significant turnover challenges in our state,” Osmundson told the committee. With competition from the private sector, state agencies saw up to 23% turnover rates.

Brian Gootkin, director of the Montana Department of Corrections, said his agency has about 250 vacant positions out of 1,400 total employees.

“We have great people and we do our best to make sure (Montana State Prison) is safe, but we sure could use some help,” he said.

Larry Nielsen with the Montana Federation of Public Employees said the union bargained with the governor’s office in good faith.

“It’s a good deal, it’s a fair deal, and we urge your support of the bill,” he said.

HB 13 did not see any opponents and the committee did not take immediate action on the bill. A fiscal note for the bill was also not immediately available.