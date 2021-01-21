Lawmakers take up direct primary care

Similar bills have twice passed the Republican-controlled Legislature but were vetoed by former Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock. In those vetoes, Bullock said in part that the legislation did not deliver on promised cost-savings, nor prevent direct care providers from charging fees for services that would be covered under insurance.

But in 2017 Rosendale released an advisory memo, saying the direct care agreements did not fall under his authority as insurance commissioner. He said at the time that the agreements would expand options for patients but emphasized they were primarily beneficial for routine or basic care, recommending that patients continue coverage for major or unexpected expenses.

Smith noted that while the policy may be in place now, it was important to set it into law in order to avoid potential policy changes under future state auditors.

Whitefish Dr. Todd Bergland, president of the Montana Direct Primary Care Association, told the committee that he found a direct primary care practice to be superior to his previous work in traditional insurance-based health care.