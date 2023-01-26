Lawmakers take up bills on landlords, tenants

A House committee narrowly advanced two bills supported by Montana’s landlords on Thursday, the votes coming less than a week after voting down a bill that sought to recoup certain fees for those applying for rentals.

The balance of rights for landlords and renters has long come with an inherent tension, but Montana’s housing pinch that continues to squeeze the availability of rental properties has only amplified discussion around those protections.

In cities such as Missoula and Bozeman, rentals that come on the market drive in many cases extreme interest from prospective tenants. Many landlords in high-demand areas have begun charging fees to applicants, ostensibly for the purpose of reviewing qualifications and the cost of outside tasks such as background checks.

But Rep. Kelly Kortum, D-Bozeman, says that system has moved from recovering reasonable costs to a virtual revenue stream. An available rental in Bozeman can draw dozens if not more applicants, with each tenant required to submit fees regardless of whether services are actually performed or they get the rental.

His House Bill 233, which would mandate refund of a portion of application fees for unsuccessful applicants, made its return to the Legislature last week after being voted down in 2021. It would allow charging for costs of documented services.

The bill drew 43 co-sponsors, including a number of Republicans, and got support from university students, representatives for people with disabilities, and a number of renters who saw fees collected on multiple properties totaling hundreds of dollars. Some supporters testified about a system where the first qualified applicant would be approved, meaning fees collected by other applicants went unused for their intended purpose but were retained regardless.

HB 233 saw opposition from the Montana Landlords Association president John Sinrud, who said the bill removes the ability for rental companies to charge for their time. He did say that companies are obligated to perform the services they collect fees for, and if they do not, they would violate fair housing statutes and “I would say they would be committing fraud.”

The majority of Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee voted down the bill, but a few voted with Democrats in support.

“We heard testimony about an ugly business practice which I think we could even make the argument was an immoral business practice to collect fees to not offer a service for the fees,” said Rep. Neil Duram, R-Eureka, one of the co-sponsors of the bill.

On Thursday the committee narrowly advanced two bills that saw landlords in support and university students and the lobbyist for the city of Missoula in opposition.

Rep. Steven Galloway, R-Great Falls, who is a landlord, carried both House Bill 282 and 283.

HB 282 would allow a landlord to issue a 24-hour notice to a renter for being out of compliance with terms of the lease. After that time period, the landlord may terminate a lease and seek a court injunction to have the renter removed if they refuse entry to the property. A landlord could also recover up to three months of rent for failing to vacate the property in a month-to-month lease — currently that can only be sought in a long-term lease.

Galloway and the Montana Landlords Association said HB 282 was about clarifying a process for removing a tenant who refuses to vacate a property, in part to allow quicker turnover of properties to make them available again to paying tenants.

Opponents raised concerns about fairness in terms of notice. For example, a renter could be traveling at the time of the 24-hour notice and be unable to correct a violation.

“I think that again we need to balance the reasonable needs of landlords with the reasonable needs of tenants and I think this is tipping the scales too far in one direction,” Rep. S.J. Howell, D-Missoula, said in reference to the 24-hour notice provision.

HB 283 attempts to bar local governments from passing ordinances that conflict with the Montana Landlord Tenant Act.

Sinrud testified that landlords have incurred expense and litigation over some municipalities’ attempts to regulate beyond what the state law allows, calling it a “nightmare for people who are current landlords.” The bill would create fairness across the state.

Sam Forstag with the city of Missoula pointed to striking language stating that landlords must comply with ordinances applicable to other properties or businesses, calling it “like a power grab.” That could strike any attempts at local control, such as nondiscrimination ordinances in housing, he said.

Sinrud disputed that testimony, calling it a “red herring” and saying that federal and state nondiscrimination law already prevents housing discrimination.

Both HB 282 and 283 passed by a single vote to move on to the full House.