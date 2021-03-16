Lawmakers table once-in-a-lifetime hunting permits, increased penalties for illegal antler hunting

Sen. Bob Brown, R-Thompson Falls, said he was not sure why the bill was necessary while Sen. Pat Flowers, D-Belgrade, agreed, calling it a “solution in search of a problem.”

The committee voted unanimously to table HB 202.

The House Fish, Wildlife and Parks Committee also voted to table Senate Bill 105 from Sen. Jill Cohenour, D-East Helena. The bill, which passed the Senate on a vote of 28-22, would allow a judge the option of suspending hunting, fishing and trapping privileges of someone convicted of trespassing for the purpose of collecting antlers or horns.

The bill saw support during its hearing from both hunting groups and livestock interests with no opponents.

The committee did not discuss the bill before majority Republicans voted to table it over Democrats.

Tom Kuglin is the deputy editor for the Lee Newspapers State Bureau. His coverage focuses on outdoors, recreation and natural resources.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.