Lawmakers table once-in-a-lifetime hunting permits, increased penalties for illegal antler hunting

Lawmakers have tabled bills that would make certain special hunting permits once-in-a-lifetime and to allow for those who trespass to collect shed antlers to lose hunting and fishing licenses.
The Senate Fish and Game Committee voted unanimously to table House Bill 202 from Rep. Denley Loge, R-St. Regis. The bill, which passed the House on a 54-45 vote, proposed making special hunting permits for bighorn sheep, mountain goats and moose once-in-a-lifetime if a hunter successfully harvests an animal. Current law requires a seven-year wait after a draw before applying again.
Supporters of the bill felt it provided more equity and avoided hunters drawing more than once when many hunters go a lifetime without receiving a permit.
Both Republicans and Democrats on the committee believed the bill would do little to realistically improve draw odds for the hard-to-draw permits.
Sen. Bob Brown, R-Thompson Falls, said he was not sure why the bill was necessary while Sen. Pat Flowers, D-Belgrade, agreed, calling it a “solution in search of a problem.”
The committee voted unanimously to table HB 202.
The House Fish, Wildlife and Parks Committee also voted to table Senate Bill 105 from Sen. Jill Cohenour, D-East Helena. The bill, which passed the Senate on a vote of 28-22, would allow a judge the option of suspending hunting, fishing and trapping privileges of someone convicted of trespassing for the purpose of collecting antlers or horns.
The bill saw support during its hearing from both hunting groups and livestock interests with no opponents.
The committee did not discuss the bill before majority Republicans voted to table it over Democrats.
Tom Kuglin is the deputy editor for the Lee Newspapers State Bureau. His coverage focuses on outdoors, recreation and natural resources.