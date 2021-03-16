 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lawmakers table once-in-a-lifetime hunting permits, increased penalties for illegal antler hunting
0 comments
editor's pick topical alert

Lawmakers table once-in-a-lifetime hunting permits, increased penalties for illegal antler hunting

{{featured_button_text}}
Rep. Denley Loge, R-St. Regis

Rep. Denley Loge, R-St. Regis

 Photo Courtesy of the Montana Legislature

Lawmakers have tabled bills that would make certain special hunting permits once-in-a-lifetime and to allow for those who trespass to collect shed antlers to lose hunting and fishing licenses.

The Senate Fish and Game Committee voted unanimously to table House Bill 202 from Rep. Denley Loge, R-St. Regis. The bill, which passed the House on a 54-45 vote, proposed making special hunting permits for bighorn sheep, mountain goats and moose once-in-a-lifetime if a hunter successfully harvests an animal. Current law requires a seven-year wait after a draw before applying again.

Supporters of the bill felt it provided more equity and avoided hunters drawing more than once when many hunters go a lifetime without receiving a permit.

Both Republicans and Democrats on the committee believed the bill would do little to realistically improve draw odds for the hard-to-draw permits.

Sen. Bob Brown, R-Thompson Falls, said he was not sure why the bill was necessary while Sen. Pat Flowers, D-Belgrade, agreed, calling it a “solution in search of a problem.”

The committee voted unanimously to table HB 202.

Mugshot Sen. Jill Cohenour (D-East Helena)

Sen. Jill Cohenour (D-East Helena)

The House Fish, Wildlife and Parks Committee also voted to table Senate Bill 105 from Sen. Jill Cohenour, D-East Helena. The bill, which passed the Senate on a vote of 28-22, would allow a judge the option of suspending hunting, fishing and trapping privileges of someone convicted of trespassing for the purpose of collecting antlers or horns.

The bill saw support during its hearing from both hunting groups and livestock interests with no opponents.

The committee did not discuss the bill before majority Republicans voted to table it over Democrats.

Montana State News Bureau

Tom Kuglin is the deputy editor for the Lee Newspapers State Bureau. His coverage focuses on outdoors, recreation and natural resources.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Holly Michels Daily Capitol Rundown - March 16

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

State Reporter/Outdoors Reporter

Tom Kuglin is the deputy editor for the Lee Newspapers State Bureau. His coverage focuses on outdoors, recreation and natural resources.

Related to this story

Big Sky Lede: Elk, Immigration and a year of pandemic reporting
406 Politics

Big Sky Lede: Elk, Immigration and a year of pandemic reporting

Each week, bureau reporters Seaborn Larson and Sam Wilson, along with deputy bureau chief Tom Kuglin, bureau chief Holly Michels and host Thom Bridge, will take their work off the printed and digital page.

There’s only so much that can fit into a report, and there’s always much more tell.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News