Republican lawmakers on Wednesday shot down a proposal to incentivize landlords to accept federal vouchers for low-income renters and to push them to convert Airbnb properties to long-term rentals.

There was almost no discussion on House Bill 318 before the House Tax Committee voted on party lines to table it, meaning it’s likely dead for the session.

“We’ve had a lot of discussion in this committee on ways to use our surplus, and what it looks like to support Montanans and Montana families, and what’s been missing from that conversation is Montanans that are renters and Montanans with disabilities,” Rep. Alice Buckley, D-Bozeman, said.

Rep. Scot Kerns, R-Great Falls, followed up with a substitute motion to table the bill, which automatically ends the discussion unless the motion fails. It passed 14-7, with all Republicans voting to table it.

Only one opponent spoke against the bill during the committee’s hearing last week.

“Last session the Legislature made great strides in eliminating a whole bunch of credits from the income tax system to simplify the system,” Bob Story, with the Montana Taxpayer Association, said. “And it seems like every session after that you start piling more credits back on.”

The tax credits would have given up to $1,250 per unit to landlords who allow tenants to use the Housing Choice Vouchers, also known as the federal Section 8 housing program. The program is only available to low-income renters, and the vast majority of the vouchers go to families making no more than 30% of the median income in their county.

Bill sponsor S.J. Howell, D-Missoula, said that is $23,000 per year for a family of three in Missoula County.

“This is a necessary program in the best of times, and has become especially crucial now, as high rents, low vacancy rates and multiple economic pressures have combined to make the rental market extremely difficult to navigate,” they said.

The tax credits for landlords were aimed in part at defraying the potential administrative costs of accepting the vouchers, Howell said. The bill’s cosponsors included the top two Democrats in the House.

The proposal was estimated by the Department of Revenue to cost the state about $8 million per year in lost tax revenue.

The measure also would have created a program to provide a $1,000 tax credit for each dwelling converted from a short-term rental, like and Airbnb, to a long-term rental as long as it doesn’t exceed twice the fair market rent for the county.

Rep. George Nikolakakos, R-Great Falls, suggested during the hearing that the bill was failing to address a lack of affordable housing stock and was instead distorting the market through tax incentives.

“Why is money best spent on subsidizing demand, rather than creating new supply?” he asked Howell.

Howell responded that her bill is intended as just one part of a multi-pronged set of solutions to address the state’s affordable housing crisis.

“It doesn’t work for this population. Those solutions don’t really reach the families, the very low-income families whose incomes are at or below 30%,” Howell said, referring to programs aimed at boosting housing supply. “... The solutions are helping, but they are not working fast enough and they are not targeted.”

Republicans have offered their own proposals to address the dire lack of affordable housing in Montana, several of which continue to move through the Legislature. They include proposals to reduce zoning regulations and loosen environmental and other requirements for subdivision applications. Another GOP bill would prohibit municipalities from setting minimum lot sizes bigger than 2,500 square feet.