Lawmakers tabled a bill Tuesday that would have restricted nonresidents to 14 days of hunting in the state per year.

Senate Bill 533 from Sen. Mark Noland, R-Big Fork, would have also rescinded a law allowing out-of-state college students to obtain hunting licenses at resident rates. The bill passed the Senate unanimously earlier this month.

On Tuesday the House Fish, Wildlife and Parks Committee was set to offer amendments on SB 533 when Rep. Tom France, D-Missoula, asked the committee to table the bill. Given the complexity of the issue, France encouraged a bill to study nonresident hunting during the interim. The committee agreed, voting unanimously.

Amendments drafted on SB 533 included removing the portion pertaining to college students and removing the 14-day restriction for nonresident landowners with 160 acres. Neither were considered before the bill was tabled.

The bill saw a mix of support and opposition, with supporters citing crowding on available public lands and a surge in nonresident hunters in recent years. Opponents included outfitters who believe holders of special permits should not be limited, and groups including the Montana Chapter of Backcountry Hunters and Anglers that questioned whether the time limit could concentrate nonresidents even more around things like the elk or deer ruts.

SB 533 was one of multiple bills grappling with nonresident hunting in Montana, with few making it across the finish line to the governor’s desk. The Legislature is at day 76 of its 90-day session.